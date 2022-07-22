Is Kylie Jenner married? People think her expensive wedding registry just leaked

By Jazmin Duribe

Sorry but... $43,000 for a vase!?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting married… allegedly! People think they've stumbled across their wedding registry and true to form some of the items are ridiculously expensive.

Now, you probably know that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's love story started all the way back in 2017. The on-off couple first went public at Coachella and now have two children together: Stormi, four, and a five-month-old little boy formerly named Wolf (Kylie is yet to reveal his new name).

There's been countless rumours that Kylie and the 'Sicko Mode' rapper are going to get married over the years but there seems to now be some concrete evidence that Kylie's nuptials are imminent.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner slammed for boasting about matching private jets with boyfriend Travis Scott

Is Kylie Jenner married?

Fans think they've discovered Kylie Jenner's secret wedding registry and everything is so expensive. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram, @kyliejenner via TikTok

Is Kylie Jenner engaged?

On Wednesday (July 20), Kylie shared a TikTok video of a night out with her friends and sisters. Suspiciously, Kylie was the only one wearing white while her crew were all dressed in black. This led many fans to theorise that this could have been her bridal shower or bachelorette party.

Then, a Reddit post discovered a wedding registry that is thought to belong to Kylie and Travis. The wedding is due to take place on December 10. The registry in question is called "Mother Goose and Cactus Jack's Wedding Registry" (the title of the registry has since been changed). Now, Cactus Jack is the name of Travis's record label and brand while Kylie has previously referred to herself as "Mommy Goose". It's also Stormi's nickname for her.

And what is on the registry you ask? Oh, you know, only the stuff that any newlywed couple would need to kick start married life… a $43,000 Lalique Rayons Vase, a $14,000 crystal gorilla and we can't forget the $11,000 sofa. And for Kylie's pals on a budget there's a bunch of scented candles for a more reasonable $85.

"The 2k stuffed llama made me realize how poor I really am," one person commented.

"We really should eat the rich. These people are out of their entire minds," another said.

Of course, there's also a big chance this could be a distraction from the mastermind that is Kris Jenner. Kylie has recently received backlash for boasting about her and Travis' private jets, while it was also recently discovered that she has allegedly been taking three-minute plane rides for journeys that would have taken only 40 minutes in the car (and contributed a lot less CO2 emissions). Then there's Travis' ongoing issues following his Astroworld concert tragedy that killed 10 people in November last year.

As the ancient proverb goes, the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder…

Do you think Kylie and Travis are getting married? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more Kylie Jenner news here: