Kylie Jenner is being roasted for the water pressure of her bathroom shower

18 January 2021, 11:38

By Jazmin Duribe

"Me judging Kylie Jenner's $35mill shower from the comfort of my parent's house..."

Kylie Jenner is being roasted for her bathroom shower and the memes are absolutely savage.

We all love looking into the homes of celebrities, especially the Kardashian-Jenners. Kim Kardashian's sink, Christmas decorations and enormous fridge have all been baffling the internet since at least 2019. But now, it's Kylie's turn.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rarely shows off her home but she recently shared a video of her gigantic walk-in marble shower in her Los Angles mansion, which reportedly cost Kylie a whopping $36 million in April 2020, on Instagram Stories. The shower is huge and Kylie panned the camera around the bathroom, revealing just how vast it is… and her teeny tiny shower head.

READ MORE: Here's why Kendall and Kylie got into physical fight on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram

Believe it or not, Kylie actually started trending on Twitter thanks to her shower. People found it absolutely hilarious that she would have such a small shower head and bad water pressure considering she's a billionaire.

Of course, the internet reacted to Kylie Jenner's shower with memes.

And this is why we will never get tired of seeing the homes of the Kardashian-Jenners.

Selena Gomez