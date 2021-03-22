Kylie Jenner is being called out for asking fans to donate to her MUA’s GoFundMe

By Sam Prance

Kylie Jenner has donated $5,000 to help pay for Samuel Rauda's surgery but people are confused as to why she hasn't given more.

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash after encouraging her followers to donate to celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda's surgery.

Last week (Mar 14), professional MUA, Samuel Rauda, was involved in a tragic car accident. The incident left him with many severe injuries and he had to undergo brain surgery shortly after the crash. Now, Samuel's family have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the costs of the surgery and his recovery, and many of Samuel's clients have donated to it and shared it.

One of the celebrities who has shared the page is Kylie Jenner, who Samuel has worked with on various occasions. She has also given $5,000 of her own money to the GoFundMe. However, the page originally had a target goal of $60,000 and now people are calling Kylie out for not paying the full cost of Samuel's surgery when she makes so much money herself.

Kylie Jenner called out for asking fans to donate to her MUA’s GoFundMe. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram

On Sunday (Mar 21), Kylie took to Instagram stories to write: "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend." Kylie also encouraged fans to donate to Samuel's GoFundMe by adding: "And swipe up to visit his families go fund me." with a link to the page.

People then noticed that Kylie had donated $5,000 herself. Meanwhile, Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty had donated $10,000, Bella Thorne had donated $5,000 and Sofia Richie had donated $3,000. Given that Kylie has been named a billionaire by Forbes, who earns $1.2 million per sponsored Instagram post, people were confused as to why she hadn't donated more.

One person tweeted: "It’s the fact that Kylie Jenner owns purses that cost more than her close friends emergency brain surgery and she’s out here begging poor people to donate to his Go Fund Me page......... that doesn’t sit right with me."

Another added: "wait so kylie jenner’s make up artist got into a car accident and needed $60k for emergency brain surgery and she asked her fans to donate???? and then only donated $5,000 when she’s a literal billionaire? the wrong people have money."

It's unclear exactly how close Kylie and Samuel are. Kylie's full-time MUA is Ariel but she has worked with Samuel on many occasions. It's also unclear how much the target goal was when Kylie donated. As it stands, the GoFundMe has currently raised over $99,000 and the new target goal is $120,000.

The page reads: "Anyone who knows Samuel can say he is the most loving and kind person you could ever meet! He has a big heart and doesn’t hesitate to help someone in need. When you're having a rough day, he certainly knows how to make you laugh and turn that frown upside down. At this moment, he needs our support and prayers more than ever."

His family also wrote: "Sam underwent major surgery on Sunday, 3/14/21. He has a long road to recovery ahead of him. I know he is loved by many. Your donations will help cover the cost of his medical expenses and whats to come."