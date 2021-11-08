Kylie Jenner issues statement addressing deaths at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival

"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing."

Kylie Jenner has issued a statement addressing the tragic deaths of eight people at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

On Friday (Nov 5), panic broke out during the 'SICKO MODE' rapper's headline set and thousands of fans began to rush towards the front of the stage. As well as the eight tragic fatalities, with the youngest being only 14 years old, several people were left injured. Houston police have said they are looking into what caused the surged. They're also investigating reports that the crush was started by a concert-goer who had been injecting people with drugs.

"We do have a report of a security officer... that he was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference. "When he was examined he went unconscious. He was revived and the medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to a prick that you would get if somebody is trying to inject."

Kylie Jenner Statement. Picture: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for REVOLVE, @kyliejenner via Instagram

Travis Scott has been criticised for not stopping the show, as viral videos have shown him performing while there were concerns in the crowd. However, it's unclear how much Travis knew about what was happening in the crowd at the time of his performance.

Kylie Jenner, who is currently expecting her second child, attended the festival with her and Travis' three-year-old daughter Stormi and her sister Kendall Jenner. She has now issued a statement regarding the incident on Instagram, which read: "Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday's events – and also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

Kylie shared multiple Instagram Stories from the event including one of an ambulance attempting to make its way through the crowd. She received backlash for being insensitive towards the incident, however, she now claims that she wasn't aware that people had died when the Stories had been posted. "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing," Kylie continued.

"I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Travis has also released a statement expressing how devastated he is over the incident and pledged he is "committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need". However, several Astroworld attendees are now suing him and the organisers for damages.

Sources have now told Variety that Travis will issue refunds to all Astroworld attendees.

