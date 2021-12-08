Khloe Kardashian responds to rumours Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are "not a couple" anymore

Don't worry, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still together.

Khloe Kardashian has addressed speculation that her sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott are in a relationship after a viral exert from a magazine interview claimed they were "not a couple".

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been in an on-off relationship since 2017. The couple share a daughter, three-year-old Stormi, and are currently expecting their second child together.

After they announced their baby news and had their first joint red carpet appearance in years, it was thought that Kylie and the rapper had reconciled after their breakup in October 2019. However, an exert from a W magazine spread has alleged that the two are not actually a couple.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still together? Picture: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Alamy

Kylie and Travis were meant to appear on the cover of the magazine but it was pulled following the Astroworld concert tragedy. 10 concert-goers, including a nine-year-old boy, tragically died and hundreds more were injured after a crowd surge at Travis' annual concert in November.

W pulled the spread, which included a photo cover story and interview, following the criticism both Kylie and Travis received over the deaths. Travis is currently facing billions of dollars worth of lawsuits from victims.

However, the unreleased spread, titled "a modern approach", made its way onto the internet after it was sent to subscribers' homes before all the copies could be pulled and it quickly went viral. In the images, Kylie and Travis can be seen hugging, eating breakfast and cuddling their daughter Stormi. "So, they are calling it a modern approach and down here, it says that they have created their own definition of family," a TikToker who shared the photos said.

One image of the couple in bed together was captioned: "Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together – their daughter, Stormi, is 3 – they are not a couple, and haven't been in two years. They're the modern family!"

A video of the spread was posted on TikTok and Khloe decided to set the record straight. In @angelesfrancoo's comment section, Khloe wrote: "Wow I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple."

A TMZ source backed up Khloe's claims too, telling the publication: "KJ and TS are 100% together at the moment – meaning they're romantically involved and, presumably, exclusive too. Not just that, but we're told they were a full-blown couple when this whole profile was coming together for W Mag."

