Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott criticised for surprising daughter Stormi with her own school bus

By Jazmin Duribe

"All Stormi has been talking about is riding in a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are being criticised for giving their daughter Stormi a school bus.

For most kids, getting the school bus every morning is an absolute chore. But for uber-rich Stormi? It's a fantasy. Apparently, it's been Stormi's dream to ride a yellow school bus, and luckily for her, her parents have the finances to make that dream a reality.

On Instagram Stories, Kylie revealed that Stormi's dad Travis surprised her with a school bus. She then shared images of three-year-old Stormi cuddling up to the bus and admiring the leather seats while standing in the aisle. "All Stormi has been talking about is riding in a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her," Kylie captioned the images.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner is being called out for asking fans to donate to her MUA’s GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott criticised for surprising daughter Stormi with her own school bus. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, @kyliejenner via Instagram

While it's sweet that Stormi got her one wish, some have criticised the gift for being out of touch. "Stormi got to play make-believe poor today," one user commented. Another tweeted: "Rich people are literally so far from reality they bought a school bus for Stormi to sit on."

Here's the reaction to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott surprising Stormi with her own school bus.

RICH PEOPLE ARE SO WEIRD 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BzGYrhXJvv — gab (@lightsupgab) August 24, 2021

rich people are literally so far from reality they bought a school bus for stormi to sit on pic.twitter.com/Fa4wTJOvB4 — bd (@biancadanello) August 24, 2021

Stormi is so rich her dad Travis surprised her with a yellow school bus so she can act middle class for the day 😂 pic.twitter.com/UnBeWoY5W0 — Samantha Schou (@Samantha_Schou) August 24, 2021

Stormi got to play make-believe poor today 🥰 ✨ pic.twitter.com/8VUajF7K5C — King Al G Rhythm (@TheBryceShow) August 24, 2021

Stormi craving normalcy is the cutest, sweetest, and, saddest thing I’ve seen all week pic.twitter.com/wOsvUccseC — Ruby🦋 (@rubess_) August 24, 2021

Travis Scott “surprising” stormi with a school bus like it’s a brand new dollhouse is the funniest shit I’ve seen all day pic.twitter.com/C0T4BMcG3x — a 🌅 (@breathinbbie) August 24, 2021

Stormi has been obsessed with the public school system (thanks, Dream), so her dad rented a big yellow school bus for the day. Next week her parents are renting out a school cafeteria so she can experience public school lunches or as I call it, something from Kris' cookbook. pic.twitter.com/fAJ5ubtlfk — North West (@norisblackbook) August 24, 2021

It's not known if Travis actually bought the bus for Stormi or if he simply rented it, either way, it's probably a lot cheaper than the $12,000 Hermes backpack Stormi wears for pre-school…

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!