Latto banned from selling used underwear on eBay after fan bid $90,000

By Sam Prance

Latto's used underwear violated eBay's sales policies.

Latto's used underwear has now been removed from eBay after she listed them and someone bid over $90,000 to buy them.

It's no secret that some fans are willing to buy pretty much anything when it comes to the celebrities they love and admire. In 2019, YouTuber Belle Dephine sparked controversy after she began selling her used bath water for $30. Meanwhile, during the height of One Direction's fame, Harry Styles fans once collected his vomit off the side of a road and sold it on eBay.

Now, 'Big Energy' rapper Latto is having her own unique merch moment. The star tried to sell her used underwear on eBay.

Latto banned from selling used underwear on eBay after fan bid $90,000. Picture: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for PATRÓN Tequila, @latto777 via Instagram

Over the course of the past few days, fans have been trolling Latto over the fact that she has been spotted wearing the same pair of cheetah-print underwear multiple times. As a result, Latto has clapped back in the funniest way. Taking to Instagram, Latto posted a listing of her "cheetah-print panties" on eBay with bidding for them starting at just "$0.99".

Latto captioned the post, "Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice," and shared the link in her bio and it wasn't long before fans visited the page and started bidding on them. In fact, the bids went as high as $90,000 before eBay intervened and took the listing down.

Explaining the reasoning to the LA Times, a spokesperson for eBay said: "Listings that include used underwear are prohibited under our used clothing policy."

Still in on the joke, Latto has changed her Instagram profiled picture to her used underwear. We have no choice but to stan.