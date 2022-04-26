Lea Michele once showed Jonathan Groff her vagina because he'd never seen one before

26 April 2022, 12:46

By Katie Louise Smith

"He was like, 'I've never seen a woman's vagina before. Would you show me?' And I was like, 'Sure.' And I took a desk lamp…and showed him."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

And now, for a story about Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff you probably never thought you'd be reading...

Lea and Jonathan, former Glee co-stars and real life best friends, recently reunited with the cast of their hit Broadway musical Spring Awakening to film a documentary and a concert in celebration of the show's 15-year anniversary.

Spring Awakening first debuted in 2006, and follows the story of a group of teenagers as they come of age, and discover and explore their own sexualities, bodies and desires. The show also includes intimate sex scenes, performed by Lea and Jonathan, where their characters Wendla and Melchior get partially naked.

Now it seems that Lea and Jonathan were also exploring their own bodies at the same time, as Lea has shared that she once showed her vagina to Jonathan after the actor, who is gay, said he was curious about women's genitals.

Lea Michele showed Jonathan Groff her vagina because he'd never seen one before
Lea Michele showed Jonathan Groff her vagina because he'd never seen one before. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images, Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Speaking in a scene from the HBO doc Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, Jonathan explained that he was worried about performing those intimate scenes with Lea because he had never had sex with a girl before.

"Lea and I were given this material where we had to fall in love," says Jonathan. "But the first thing I felt was, 'They're going to know I'm gay. F*ck. I never had sex with a girl, I'm in the closet. I'm just going to pretend that I know what I'm doing.' I wanted the choreography to tell me what to do and give me the moves and allow me to express myself, and thank God for [director] Michael Mayer."

Lea then added, "At one point, I literally showed him my whole vagina," before Jonathan replies, "I can confirm that."

She continued: "He was like, 'I've never seen a woman's vagina before. Would you show me?' And I was like, 'Sure.' And I took a desk lamp…and showed him. That's how close we are… But I've never seen Jonathan naked. I've never seen his penis."

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff became best friend during Spring Awakening
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff became best friend during Spring Awakening. Picture: Stephen Lovekin/WireImage for PMK / HBH

In a later interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lea and Jonathan were asked what prompted them to share that particular story about their time working on the musical.

While the outlet reports that "Groff began laughing uncontrollably", Lea shared an explanation: "Honestly, the great thing about this documentary is it's a wonderful microscope into who we are as individuals, and not just who people think we might be. Radical Media and the incredible production team behind this documentary, we felt so safe and comfortable with them."

She continued: "It was so wonderful to talk about this material as an adult and get asked real serious questions. Not like, 'What's it like to have sex with Jonathan Groff every night?' So I just felt really comfortable with them. With that level of comfortability came a story of just what goes on behind closed doors between me and Jonathan Groff. That's only one of them. There's a lot of other things."

Jonathan then added, "There's a lot more than that story, for sure," with Lea chiming in with a laugh saying, "That was like a Thursday."

WATCH: Selling Sunset’s Mary & Romain play Honest Opinions Only

Latest Celebrity News

Jensen Ackles says Jared Padalecki "lucky to be alive" after car accident

Supernatural's Jared Padalecki "lucky to be alive" after serious car accident
Fans share support after Misha Collins appears to come out as bisexual

Supernatural's Misha Collins clarifies he is not bisexual after fans thought he came out
Kris Jenner slammed for shouting at her driver

Kris Jenner criticised for "disgusting" behaviour towards her driver on The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian roasts Khloe and Tristan with cut SNL joke

Kim Kardashian reveals brutal Khloe and Tristan joke she cut from SNL monologue
Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner
Bhad Bhabie says she's made $50 million on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie says she's made $50 million on OnlyFans

Trending on PopBuzz

Heartstopper has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix's Heartstopper has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

News

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith responds to rumours she's dating Zac Efron

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith addresses rumours she's dating Zac Efron

Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn skips season 5 reunion

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn skips season 5 reunion

Selling Sunset

All the best Heartstopper memes

23 Heartstopper memes that'll make you wanna rewatch the whole thing

TV & Film

Selling Sunset fans spot Jason Oppenheim making a fake phone call.

Selling Sunset fans spot Jason Oppenheim making a fake phone call and it's actually hilarious

Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani responds to claims her British accent is "fake".

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani responds to claims her British accent is "fake"

Selling Sunset