Lea Michele once showed Jonathan Groff her vagina because he'd never seen one before

"He was like, 'I've never seen a woman's vagina before. Would you show me?' And I was like, 'Sure.' And I took a desk lamp…and showed him."

And now, for a story about Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff you probably never thought you'd be reading...

Lea and Jonathan, former Glee co-stars and real life best friends, recently reunited with the cast of their hit Broadway musical Spring Awakening to film a documentary and a concert in celebration of the show's 15-year anniversary.

Spring Awakening first debuted in 2006, and follows the story of a group of teenagers as they come of age, and discover and explore their own sexualities, bodies and desires. The show also includes intimate sex scenes, performed by Lea and Jonathan, where their characters Wendla and Melchior get partially naked.

Now it seems that Lea and Jonathan were also exploring their own bodies at the same time, as Lea has shared that she once showed her vagina to Jonathan after the actor, who is gay, said he was curious about women's genitals.

Speaking in a scene from the HBO doc Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, Jonathan explained that he was worried about performing those intimate scenes with Lea because he had never had sex with a girl before.

"Lea and I were given this material where we had to fall in love," says Jonathan. "But the first thing I felt was, 'They're going to know I'm gay. F*ck. I never had sex with a girl, I'm in the closet. I'm just going to pretend that I know what I'm doing.' I wanted the choreography to tell me what to do and give me the moves and allow me to express myself, and thank God for [director] Michael Mayer."

Lea then added, "At one point, I literally showed him my whole vagina," before Jonathan replies, "I can confirm that."

She continued: "He was like, 'I've never seen a woman's vagina before. Would you show me?' And I was like, 'Sure.' And I took a desk lamp…and showed him. That's how close we are… But I've never seen Jonathan naked. I've never seen his penis."

In a later interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lea and Jonathan were asked what prompted them to share that particular story about their time working on the musical.

While the outlet reports that "Groff began laughing uncontrollably", Lea shared an explanation: "Honestly, the great thing about this documentary is it's a wonderful microscope into who we are as individuals, and not just who people think we might be. Radical Media and the incredible production team behind this documentary, we felt so safe and comfortable with them."

She continued: "It was so wonderful to talk about this material as an adult and get asked real serious questions. Not like, 'What's it like to have sex with Jonathan Groff every night?' So I just felt really comfortable with them. With that level of comfortability came a story of just what goes on behind closed doors between me and Jonathan Groff. That's only one of them. There's a lot of other things."

Jonathan then added, "There's a lot more than that story, for sure," with Lea chiming in with a laugh saying, "That was like a Thursday."