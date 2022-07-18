Lil Uzi Vert updates their pronouns to they/them on Instagram

18 July 2022, 13:09 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 14:40

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Uzi didn't comment further on their gender identity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lil Uzi Vert has changed their pronouns to they/them.

On Sunday (July 17), fans spotted that the 'Space Cadet' rapper had updated their pronouns on Instagram. Sometimes people that use gender neutral pronouns are non-binary, genderfluid or agender. However, others simply prefer being referred to by they/them. Uzi didn't comment on the change or state how they identify.

In general, Lil Uzi's fans were supportive of their decision to change their pronouns and applauded them. However, others brought up their previous alleged problematic behaviour.

READ MORE: 24 celebrities that have come out as non-binary

Lil Uzi Vert updates their pronouns to they/them on Instagram
Lil Uzi Vert updates their pronouns to they/them on Instagram. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, @liluzivert via Instagram

In their song 'That's a Rack', Uzi was accused of using a transphobic lyric. They rap: "All my bitches tens, no, I do not fuck no fans / Check my DM, found out she was a man (no, no, no) / I can't DM never ever again (no) / Losing all my vision, that's the only thing that's tran (yeah)."

Then earlier this year, Uzi was sentenced to three years of formal probation, one year of treatment for mental health and substance abuse, and 52 weeks of domestic violence counselling after their ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd alleged that Uzi had assaulted her and threatened her with a firearm. Uzi must also pay restitution and comply with a 10-year criminal protective order, TMZ reports.

Some people said that the pronoun change didn't absolve their previous lyrics or alleged abusive behaviour.

One person said: "Reminder to use they/them pronouns when hating on lil uzi vert now! they are still an abusive, transphobic piece of shit that does not deserve praise for simply being nonbinary!"

Another added: "lil uzi vert the first rapper to be non binary and transphobic."

Uzi hasn't commented on the pronoun change but we will update you if they do.

WATCH: Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson try to name every Marvel film in ONE minute

Latest Celebrity News

Kylie Jenner's 'Kylie Air' Private Jet

Kylie Jenner slammed for boasting about matching private jets with boyfriend Travis Scott
Sabrina Carpenter Because I Liked a Boy lyrics: The meaning explained

Sabrina Carpenter reclaims her narrative in her Because I Liked a Boy lyrics

News

Lana Del Rey's new boyfriend Jack Donoghue called out for making out with his cousin and his dog

Lana Del Rey's new boyfriend Jack Donoghue made out with his cousin and his dog

Lana Del Rey

Noah Schnapp gains over 1 million Instagram followers after Doja Cat DM Drama

Noah Schnapp gains over 1 million followers after exposing Doja Cat’s DMs
Khloe Kardashian confirms she's expecting another baby with ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian confirms she's expecting a baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian denies having a foot fetish after sharing photos of her feet on Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian denies having a foot fetish after sharing photos of her feet on Pete Davidson

Trending on PopBuzz

Jinkx Monsoon All Stars 7

Jinkx Monsoon paints a self-portrait and talks All Stars 7 | PopBuzz Meets

RuPaul's Drag Race

Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Gavin Casalegno has said

Gavin Casalegno opens up about Jeremiah’s sexuality in The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Sims 4 will now allow players to choose their sexual orientation.

The Sims 4 will now allow players to choose their sexual orientation

News

BenDeLaCreme Jink Monsoon RuPaul's Best Friend Race

BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon want to do a 'RuPaul's Best Friends Race' season

RuPaul's Drag Race

How old are Eddie and Chrissy in Stranger Things 4?

How old are Eddie and Chrissy in Stranger Things 4? Joseph Quinn confirms Eddie's age

Stranger Things

Julia Michaels deletes Twitter after Sabrina Carpenter songwriting drama

Julia Michaels deletes Twitter after Sabrina Carpenter songwriting drama

News