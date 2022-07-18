Lil Uzi Vert updates their pronouns to they/them on Instagram

By Jazmin Duribe

Uzi didn't comment further on their gender identity.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lil Uzi Vert has changed their pronouns to they/them.

On Sunday (July 17), fans spotted that the 'Space Cadet' rapper had updated their pronouns on Instagram. Sometimes people that use gender neutral pronouns are non-binary, genderfluid or agender. However, others simply prefer being referred to by they/them. Uzi didn't comment on the change or state how they identify.

In general, Lil Uzi's fans were supportive of their decision to change their pronouns and applauded them. However, others brought up their previous alleged problematic behaviour.

READ MORE: 24 celebrities that have come out as non-binary

Lil Uzi Vert updates their pronouns to they/them on Instagram. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, @liluzivert via Instagram

In their song 'That's a Rack', Uzi was accused of using a transphobic lyric. They rap: "All my bitches tens, no, I do not fuck no fans / Check my DM, found out she was a man (no, no, no) / I can't DM never ever again (no) / Losing all my vision, that's the only thing that's tran (yeah)."

Then earlier this year, Uzi was sentenced to three years of formal probation, one year of treatment for mental health and substance abuse, and 52 weeks of domestic violence counselling after their ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd alleged that Uzi had assaulted her and threatened her with a firearm. Uzi must also pay restitution and comply with a 10-year criminal protective order, TMZ reports.

Some people said that the pronoun change didn't absolve their previous lyrics or alleged abusive behaviour.

One person said: "Reminder to use they/them pronouns when hating on lil uzi vert now! they are still an abusive, transphobic piece of shit that does not deserve praise for simply being nonbinary!"

Another added: "lil uzi vert the first rapper to be non binary and transphobic."

lil uzi vert the first rapper to be non binary and transphobic — Violet (@HSTSKaczynski) July 17, 2022

let's not forget how lil uzi vert abuser their ex girlfriend and then stalker her. they are a transphobic abuser, don't let they/them pronouns trick you https://t.co/PI07FPmksP pic.twitter.com/XQJr3SubCW — aubrey 〄 🧪🧣💌🧩 (@aubreyamala) July 17, 2022

reminder to use they/them pronouns when hating on lil uzi vert now! they are still an abusive, transphobic piece of shit that does not deserve praise for simply being nonbinary! — it's ok u can laugh it's funny (@killcrzee) July 17, 2022

Lil uzi vert being non binary and transphobic simultaneously is crazy — sar (@squirt4sumetal) July 17, 2022

lil uzi vert first rapper to be nonbinary and transphobic so inspirational — leppy (@fnafinreallife) July 17, 2022

Uzi hasn't commented on the pronoun change but we will update you if they do.