Lili Reinhart shares she has been diagnosed with alopecia

Lili Reinhart reveals she has alopecia

By Katie Louise Smith

"Red light therapy is my new best friend."

Lili Reinhart has taken to social media to share that she has been diagnosed with alopecia, and she's received an outpouring of support from people on TikTok.

The Riverdale star posted a short TikTok video on Monday (Jan 29) sharing that she was undergoing red light therapy after being "diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode."

In the clip, Lili lipsyncs along to a sound bite of a man saying: "I’m pushed beyond the limits of what a person should be pushed to endure."

In the caption, she wrote: "Red light therapy is my new best friend #alopecia #mentalhealth."

Lili Reinhart receives support after sharing her alopecia diagnosis. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara, @lilireinhart via TikTok

According to the NHS, alopecia/hair loss can occur when a person endures high levels of stress, an illness, weight loss or has an iron deficiency.

The most common form of alopecia is Alopecia Areata, although Lili did not disclose what type of alopecia she has been diagnosed with. She did, however, share that she is receiving red light therapy treatment for it.

Alopecia affects as many as 6.7 million people in the U.S., and affects an estimated 2% of the UK population at any point in their life.

Jada Pinkett Smith has also spoken publicly about her experience with alopecia.

Lili, who has always been incredibly open and honest about her mental health and body image journeys, has received countless messages of support since sharing the video from users who also suffer from the same condition. She's also inspired people to share their own diagnosis and connect with others on the platform.

"I have alopecia areata! The beginning is tough, but you got this," one user wrote.

Another reassured Lili, adding: "I got diagnosed with alopecia in 2019 and lost 80% of my hair. It all grew back my love. Have hope!"

Others simply thanked the star for being so open and normalising the condition, with one fan writing: "Thank you for using your platform to bring awareness to this."

