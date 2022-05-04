Lili Reinhart slams Kim Kardashian for "starving" herself to fit into her Met Gala dress

By Sam Prance

"Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies."

Lili Reinhart has taken to social media to call out Kim Kardashian for rapidly losing weight to fit into a dress for the Met Gala.

Yesterday (May 3), Kim Kardashian faced backlash online after she revealed that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala. In a red carpet interview for Vogue, Kim said: "I always thought she was extremely curvy. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all."

Kim then opened up about her diet regime in the three weeks leading up to the Met Gala. She said: "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I was so strict. I wanted to cry tears of joy when it went up."

People were quick to call out Kim for promoting dangerous body image standards and now Lili Reinhart has joined them.

Lili Reinhart slams Kim Kardashian for "starving" herself to fit into her Met Gala dress. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Gotham/Getty Images

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lili said: "To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month... all to fit in a fucking dress? So wrong. So fucked on 100s of levels."

She added: "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting."

Lili continued: "Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies. I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of the industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage."

While Lili didn't mention Kim by name, people were quick to guess who her comments were in reference to based on Kim's previous comments. Lili then began trending on Twitter and she took to the social media platform to clarify the intention behind her remarks in her Instagram stories.

Lili tweeted: "*sigh* I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention. I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s okay".

*sigh*

I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention. I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s okay ☯️🙏🏻 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 4, 2022

As it stands, Kim is yet to address the backlash or respond to Lili. We shall update you if she does.

