You've been pronouncing Lindsay Lohan's name wrong your entire life

24 February 2022, 16:26

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to pronounce "Lindsay Lohan" following her viral TikTok video.

2022 is officially the year of ~ realising things ~ and the internet has just discovered that we've actually been pronouncing Lindsay Lohan's name wrong this whole time.

Now, we can all agree that Lindsay raised us. From her roles in classics like The Parent Trap, Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, to her hilarious pop culture moments ("This is how you throw a party in Mykonos, bitch!" lives in our minds rent free) Lindsay is a 00's icon.

We think we know Lindsay pretty well by now. So tell us why we've been pronouncing her name wrong for YEARS!?

READ MORE: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan calls out people who mispronounce her name

You've been pronouncing Lindsay Lohan's name wrong your entire life. Picture: James Gourley/Getty Images, @lindsaylohan via TikTok

Lindsay recently joined TikTok and even though she needs no introduction, she decided to introduce herself to her fans in her very first video. The actress opened with: "Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan and guess what? Now I'm on TikTok!"

Sorry… rewind. Instead of Lo-HAN, which is how we've all been pronouncing Lindsay's surname all these years, she said Low-EN. What?!

Lindsay's pronunciation of "Lohan" absolutely rattled her fans who sounded off in the comment section. "I'm sorry I've said your name wrong my entire life," one user commented. Another agreed, writing: "Wait. Lindsay LOWEN?! I've been saying it wrong my whole life." And a third said: "You pronounced your name wrong."

Lindsay Lohan TikTok comments. Picture: @lindsaylohan via TikTok

Need to lie down, our whole lives have been one big lie.

How do you pronounce Lindsay Lohan? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

