Lindsay Lohan recreates The Parent Trap photo 24 years after the movie came out

31 August 2022, 14:43 | Updated: 31 August 2022, 14:47

By Emma Kershaw

Name a more iconic film. I'll wait...

Lindsay Lohan has recreated an adorable family photo from her The Parent Trap days and no, we’re not crying, you are.

In the iconic 1998 movie, Lindsay Lohan plays estranged identical twins Hallie Parker and Annie James. The long-lost sisters are brought together at a summer camp and subsequently cause a whole bunch of mischief and mayhem. The twins live on opposite sides of the world, with Hallie living in California with her father, and Annie residing in London with her mum.

Now, almost 25 years since The Parent Trap's release, Lindsay has treated fans to the ultimate throwback with a super cute recreation of a photo that was taken during her time shooting her debut movie.

Lindsay Lohan recreates The Parent Trap photo 20 years after the movie came out
Lindsay Lohan recreates The Parent Trap photo 20 years after the movie came out. Picture: James Gourley / Stringer / Getty Images, @lindsaylohan via Instagram

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself posing with younger brother Dakota Lohan in Parliament Square, with Big Ben in the background. In the older photo, Lindsay can be seen holding her baby brother, both with huge grins on their faces. In the new photo, the roles have been reversed and Dakota is carrying Lindsay. "Now and Then. #TheParentTrap #bffs,” she captioned the post.

Unsurprisingly, friends and family, along with a legion of fans, were thrilled with the touching photos, taking to the comments to share their thoughts.

"Love this!!” Hallie Meyers-Shyer, actress and daughter of The Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers, wrote.

"THIS IS LOVE" said fashion designer Francesco Scognamiglio.

Lindsay and Dakota’s mum Dina Lohan also commented: "Full circle my angels," along with two heart emojis.

The snaps aren’t the first time that Lindsay has paid tribute to her role in the movie. In July 2022, she shared a clip of a 1998 interview on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, where she spoke about her role(s) and making her feature film debut. "Fun times with Jay Leno!! love spending time with family on movie sets #tbt” she captioned the post.

At one point in the interview, Jay asked a then 12-year-old Lindsay how she enjoyed the food while shooting in London, to which she said that McDonald’s was the only place that had good food. Typical tween behaviour, if you ask me.

Now, who do we have to ask for a The Parent Trap sequel?

