Noah Schnapp reveals he FaceTimed Love Island's Ekin-Su and I can't stop laughing

By Katie Louise Smith

"Noah Schnapp just be DM-ing everybody, WDYM you FaceTimed Ekin-Su!?"

Just when you thought the Noah Schnapp and Ekin-Su from Love Island saga couldn't get any funnier...

In case you didn't know, Stranger Things star Noah is a huge Love Island fan. Over the past few years, he's been DM'ing and leaving comments on a handful of the islanders Instagrams, including Jacques O'Neill, Lucinda Stafford and Ellie Brown.

Last week, fans spotted that Noah had left a comment on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's Instagram celebrating her and Davide's win. And now, Noah has just confessed that he actually slid into Ekin's DMs and then randomly ended up chatting to her over a video call.

Noah Schnapp slid into Ekin-Su's DMs and FaceTimed her after Love Island win. Picture: @florencebymills via Instagram, ITV2

Noah shared the hilarious update with his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who is also a big fan of the show. (The pair recently revealed they were watching the show while filming season 4 of Stranger Things.)

Speaking during an Instagram live, Noah was attempting to describe Millie in three words when he stopped mid-sentence and randomly revealed that he had messaged Ekin-Su.

"Wait, also, I DM'ed Ekin-Su and she answered me," Noah confessed before Millie, who followed up with her best Davide impression, replied, "She did?!"

Noah then added, "Yeah, we video called each other," but sadly didn't reveal anything else about their chat.

Obviously, the internet is screaming at the unlikely crossover event, and everyone is living for Noah's appreciation of the internationally loved icon Ekin-Su.

ekin international world star loved by everyone #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nNFwZOHILe — bel (@bellestoev) August 7, 2022

Why has Will Byers been FaceTiming Ekin-Su I’m screaming pic.twitter.com/DS3pXEDKmI — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) August 7, 2022

noah schnapp just be dming everybody wdym you facetimed ekin su — xena (@kenjisverse) August 7, 2022

Not Noah schnapp dming ekin su and then video chatting her 💀 I love that he uses his celebrity status to become friends with his favs literally so iconic I would do the same 😭 — Maisy :) stranger things era (@maisyx0x0) August 7, 2022

Neither Noah nor Ekin have shared anything else about their virtual chat just yet, which means we are all now frantically trying to imagine what the hell a video call between thee Ekin-Su and Will Byers himself would look like.

What did they talk about? Was Davide there? Does Ekin watch Stranger Things? Is she rooting for Byler? Will Noah try and secure Ekin a role in season 5? Will Ekin put a good word in for Noah with the Love Island producers and get him a permanent spot on the Aftersun sofa? A cameo in a Turkish soap opera? We need to know!!

