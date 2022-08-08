Noah Schnapp reveals he FaceTimed Love Island's Ekin-Su and I can't stop laughing

8 August 2022, 14:53

By Katie Louise Smith

"Noah Schnapp just be DM-ing everybody, WDYM you FaceTimed Ekin-Su!?"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just when you thought the Noah Schnapp and Ekin-Su from Love Island saga couldn't get any funnier...

In case you didn't know, Stranger Things star Noah is a huge Love Island fan. Over the past few years, he's been DM'ing and leaving comments on a handful of the islanders Instagrams, including Jacques O'Neill, Lucinda Stafford and Ellie Brown.

Last week, fans spotted that Noah had left a comment on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's Instagram celebrating her and Davide's win. And now, Noah has just confessed that he actually slid into Ekin's DMs and then randomly ended up chatting to her over a video call.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp reveal they'll get married if they're both still single at 40

Noah Schnapp slid into Ekin-Su's DMs and FaceTimed her after Love Island win
Noah Schnapp slid into Ekin-Su's DMs and FaceTimed her after Love Island win. Picture: @florencebymills via Instagram, ITV2

Noah shared the hilarious update with his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who is also a big fan of the show. (The pair recently revealed they were watching the show while filming season 4 of Stranger Things.)

Speaking during an Instagram live, Noah was attempting to describe Millie in three words when he stopped mid-sentence and randomly revealed that he had messaged Ekin-Su.

"Wait, also, I DM'ed Ekin-Su and she answered me," Noah confessed before Millie, who followed up with her best Davide impression, replied, "She did?!"

Noah then added, "Yeah, we video called each other," but sadly didn't reveal anything else about their chat.

Obviously, the internet is screaming at the unlikely crossover event, and everyone is living for Noah's appreciation of the internationally loved icon Ekin-Su.

Neither Noah nor Ekin have shared anything else about their virtual chat just yet, which means we are all now frantically trying to imagine what the hell a video call between thee Ekin-Su and Will Byers himself would look like.

What did they talk about? Was Davide there? Does Ekin watch Stranger Things? Is she rooting for Byler? Will Noah try and secure Ekin a role in season 5? Will Ekin put a good word in for Noah with the Love Island producers and get him a permanent spot on the Aftersun sofa? A cameo in a Turkish soap opera? We need to know!!

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz

Latest Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian criticised for sharing her body fat percentage on social media

Kim Kardashian faces backlash after sharing her body fat percentage on Instagram

Jennette McCurdy opens up about being "exploited" on iCarly and Sam & Cat

Jennette McCurdy opens up about being "exploited" on iCarly and Sam & Cat

News

Dylan O'Brien explains the meaning behind his "slut era"

Dylan O'Brien finally explains the meaning behind his "slut era"

Kim Kardashian shared North West's Yeezy drawings

Kim Kardashian shared North West's Yeezy drawings and the internet is scared

Taylor Swift private jet memes are breaking the internet even faster than global warming

Taylor Swift private jet memes are sending the world into literal meltdown

Viral

JoJo Siwa hints she's back together with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa clarifies comments about not liking the word "lesbian"

Trending on PopBuzz

Jacob Elordi opens up about overnight fame following The Kissing Booth

Jacob Elordi wanted to quit acting after The Kissing Booth came out

News

Dylan O'Brien says the sex scene in Not Okay was the most "uncomfortable" scene to film

Dylan O'Brien say his Not Okay sex scene was "uncomfortable" to film

News

KJ Apa and Eric Dane joke about being a "new couple" and I’m screaming

KJ Apa and Eric Dane joke about being a "new couple" and I’m screaming

News

Miranda Cosgrove reacts to Jennette McCurdy’s heartbreaking iCarly revelations

Miranda Cosgrove reacts to Jennette McCurdy’s heartbreaking iCarly revelations

News

Only Murders in the Building season 2 release time: When does episode 3 come out?

What time does Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8 come out?

News

High School Musical: The Series season 3 release time: Here's what time episode 1 comes out in your country

When does High School Musical: The Series season 3 episode 3 come out?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series