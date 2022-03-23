Machine Gun Kelly slammed for "disgusting" comments about Black women in resurfaced video

23 March 2022, 11:51 | Updated: 23 March 2022, 12:05

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Apologize for this Machine Gun Kelly. This was beyond disgusting."

Machine Gun Kelly is being called out for his problematic comments about Black women in an old clip that has resurfaced on social media.

The comments were made during an interview at the 2012 BET Awards. While on the red carpet, Machine Gun Kelly was asked about a tweet where he said he liked "chocolate milk" referring to Black women. He said: "My child’s Black. Black girls give the best head."

He then added: "Y'all either give the best head or say you don't give head […] You just need to show your skills because Black girls give the best head 100%."

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly under fire over 'creepy' Kendall Jenner comments in 2013 interview

Machine Gun Kelly slammed for making "disgusting" comments about Black women
Machine Gun Kelly slammed for making "disgusting" comments about Black women. Picture: Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV, Baller Alert via YouTube

Towards the end of the video, a Black woman behind him overhears his interview and walks away, clearly offended by his comments. Machine Gun Kelly then proceeds to hurl multiple insults at her, calling her a "dirty dick bitch" and accusing her of having a fake Louis Vuitton purse.

Although Machine Gun Kelly's comments were made several years ago, the clip – which is still available on YouTube – is currently circulating on social media.

People have branded his remarks "disgusting" including Canadian singer Alice Glass, who tweeted: "I’m sorry I have to give a trigger warning for this one. This video of MGK is disturbing. Why, as a white man, would you ever talk like this?

"Fetishizing Black women and in such a disrespectful way!? Show respect for Black Women whose culture you are appropriating. Apologize for this @machinegunkelly. This was beyond disgusting."

She added: "But all this isn't just about one artist. There is a bigger picture here. This is about how men who act like this are still given power and opportunities in an industry that wilfully perpetuates sexist, racist and abusive behaviour. It needs to change."

A person claiming to be the interviewer provided some context, claiming that he was "asked about Black women giving head before he spoke to me" and that the woman behind him "deserved it".

She tweeted: "This is me in the video. Girl give it a rest. I asked him a question and he answered. The end. I didn’t ask for you to put on a cape on my behalf. I’ll holler if I need you."

She added: "She deserved it. She was being disruptive and disrespectful to ALL of my interviews and she wasn’t even in her designated spot. She wouldn’t have been offended had she been in her assigned area and out of my business."

Machine Gun Kelly is yet to address the video or the backlash. However, this wouldn't be the first time MGK has been called out for his problematic comments.

Over the years, fans have been criticising a MGK interview from 2013, where he spoke inappropriately about a then-17-year-old Kendall Jenner. MGK, who was 23 when the interview occurred, said that Kendall was his celebrity crush and then when asked if he was "counting down the days until she's 18", he replied: "I'm not waiting until she’s 18, I’ll go now.

"I’m 23, dog. I'm not like a creepy age, y’know what I’m saying? I’m 23, she’s 17, and she’s a celebrity. There’s no limits right there."

He is yet to address his comments about Kendall either.

