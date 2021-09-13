The Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor MTV VMAs 2021 fight explained

13 September 2021, 12:02

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Why did Conor McGregor throw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMAs 2021? Here's the beef explained.

Here's one celebrity brawl we definitely didn't see coming: Machine Gun Kelly vs Conor McGregor.

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor actually had to be separated by their security teams after their disagreement turned physical on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday night (Sep 12).

In photos of the incident, the UFC champ is seen being held back by security guards as he attempts to grab the 'Bloody Valentine' rapper. In one video, Conor also appeared to throw his drink at MGK. Luckily, no-one seemed to be hurt in the brawl.

READ MORE: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's NSFW Instagram comments goes viral

The Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor beef explained

The Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor MTV VMAs 2021 fight explained
The Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor MTV VMAs 2021 fight explained. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Why did Conor McGregor throw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly?

It’s not known what actually caused the tension between Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor, but according to TMZ, the argument started when Conor asked MGK for a photo – which he declined. Ouch. Apparently, he then pushed Conor, who fell back and spilled his drink. Conor then allegedly proceeded to throw his drink at MGK and his girlfriend Megan Fox who was standing near him.

Another source has said that Conor reportedly started to walk up to MGK with the intention of greeting him. He stuck out his hand and MGK said something but Conor did not hear him. MGK's security then pushed Conor away. Somehow that escalated and their respective security teams broke things up before it got too heated. Conor is said to be "surprised by how he was treated" and is unsure what actually caused the scuffle.

However, Conor's spokesperson has denied that he asked MGK for a photo in a statement to The Independent: "Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, nor did he instigate this incident. He does not know Machine Gun Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor’s fight this past July."

So… what's the truth!? Well, Machine Gun Kelly has since refused to speak about what actually went down between him and Conor. However, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight following the altercation Conor threw a little shade MGK's way.

He said: "I don't even know the guy to be honest with you. Nothing happened with me I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight. I certainly don't fight little Vanilla Ice boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him expect that he's with Megan Fox."

Latest Celebrity News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made me believe in love again

13 times Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made me believe in love again
Britney Spears gets engaged and Sam Asghari confirms he’s signed a prenup

Britney Spears gets engaged to Sam Asghari and he confirms prenup plans

News

Actress Kathryn Prescott in ICU after being hit by a truck in NYC

Skins star Kathryn Prescott hospitalised in ICU after being hit by truck
Kim Kardashian gets roasted by North West for changing her voice in Instagram videos

Kim Kardashian gets roasted by North West for changing her voice in Instagram videos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram comments go viral

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's NSFW Instagram comments goes viral
Billie Eilish speaks out about the Texas abortion bill

Billie Eilish says men who don't speak out about Texas abortion bill make her "sick"

Billie Eilish

Trending on PopBuzz

Chloe Bailey claps back at Have Mercy “too much skin” criticism

Chloe Bailey claps back at trolls saying she shows "too much skin" in Have Mercy video

News

School threatens to arrest students for participating in the Devious Lick trend on TikTok

School threatens to arrest students for participating in the Devious Lick trend on TikTok

Viral

Can you match the Shrek quote to the character?

QUIZ: Can you match the Shrek quote to the character?

TV & Film

QUIZ: Can we guess your age based on your taste in teen movies?

QUIZ: Can we guess your age based on your taste in teen movies?

TV & Film

2021 lyric quiz - can you score 100%?

QUIZ: Only a music expert can get 100% on this 2021 lyrics quiz

Quizzes

What does Devious Lick mean?

What does Devious Lick mean? The viral meme explained

Viral