The Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor MTV VMAs 2021 fight explained

By Jazmin Duribe

Why did Conor McGregor throw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMAs 2021? Here's the beef explained.

Here's one celebrity brawl we definitely didn't see coming: Machine Gun Kelly vs Conor McGregor.

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor actually had to be separated by their security teams after their disagreement turned physical on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday night (Sep 12).

In photos of the incident, the UFC champ is seen being held back by security guards as he attempts to grab the 'Bloody Valentine' rapper. In one video, Conor also appeared to throw his drink at MGK. Luckily, no-one seemed to be hurt in the brawl.

The Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor beef explained

The Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor MTV VMAs 2021 fight explained. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Why did Conor McGregor throw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly?

It’s not known what actually caused the tension between Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor, but according to TMZ, the argument started when Conor asked MGK for a photo – which he declined. Ouch. Apparently, he then pushed Conor, who fell back and spilled his drink. Conor then allegedly proceeded to throw his drink at MGK and his girlfriend Megan Fox who was standing near him.

Another source has said that Conor reportedly started to walk up to MGK with the intention of greeting him. He stuck out his hand and MGK said something but Conor did not hear him. MGK's security then pushed Conor away. Somehow that escalated and their respective security teams broke things up before it got too heated. Conor is said to be "surprised by how he was treated" and is unsure what actually caused the scuffle.

However, Conor's spokesperson has denied that he asked MGK for a photo in a statement to The Independent: "Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, nor did he instigate this incident. He does not know Machine Gun Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor’s fight this past July."

Conor McGregor threw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA's 😳



(via laurademytrk/IG) pic.twitter.com/yMMudgq3YG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2021

So… what's the truth!? Well, Machine Gun Kelly has since refused to speak about what actually went down between him and Conor. However, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight following the altercation Conor threw a little shade MGK's way.

He said: "I don't even know the guy to be honest with you. Nothing happened with me I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight. I certainly don't fight little Vanilla Ice boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him expect that he's with Megan Fox."