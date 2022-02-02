Machine Gun Kelly under fire over 'creepy' Kendall Jenner comments in 2013 interview

By Katie Louise Smith

“I’m not waiting until she’s 18, I’ll go now. I’m 23, dog. I’m not like a creepy age, y’know what I’m saying? I’m 23, she’s 17, and she’s a celebrity. There’s no limits right there."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Machine Gun Kelly is currently facing backlash after a problematic interview from 2013, where he spoke inappropriately about a then-17-year-old Kendall Jenner, has gone viral on TikTok.

The MGK interview clip has resurfaced on social media several times over the past few years, but the most recent one to go viral now has over 3 million views. People are just seeing it for the first time, and have labelled his comments 'disgusting' and 'repulsive'.

The rapper filmed the 'Intimate Interview' with Fuse back in 2013, when he was 23. In the interview, the host asks MGK who his first celebrity crush was, and he says: “I don't care who my first celebrity crush was because right now it's Kendall Jenner. God damn I've said that so many motherf*cking times, I hope that I'm snagging that."

He then adds: “Don't let me move to LA. Ooof, I'm finding her.” Kendall was 17 at the time the interview was recorded.

Machine Gun Kelly slammed over 2013 comments about Kendall Jenner. Picture: Fuse via YouTube, Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

The host then asks if MGK was "counting down the days until she's 18," as that is the age of sexual consent in California, where Kendall lives.

Machine Gun Kelly then replies: “I’m not waiting until she’s 18, I’ll go now. I’m 23, dog. I’m not like a creepy age, y’know what I’m saying? I’m 23, she’s 17, and she’s a celebrity. There’s no limits right there."

At the end of the clip, he adds: “I don’t care, say what you want, man, if Kendall Jenner is in your bedroom naked and you’re 50, you’re going.”

While the interview with MGK is almost 10 years old, it continues to go viral on social media with people calling him out and slamming his 'creepy' comments.

Under the viral TikTok video, one user wrote, "Ughh it got worse the longer he spoke," with another adding, "Not him trying to justify himself by bringing up those guys and believing is okay just bc they where famous [sic]."

One comment under the interview on YouTube, written 8 months ago, also reads: "he’s so weird. i can’t even support him after hearing this."

Machine Gun Kelly doesn't appear to have ever addressed his 2013 comments. We'll update this article if he responds.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly put thorns on Megan Fox's engagement ring so it would be painful to take off