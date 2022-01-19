Machine Gun Kelly put thorns on Megan Fox's engagement ring so it would be painful to take off

By Jazmin Duribe

"The bands are actually thorns. So, if she tries to take it off, it hurts."

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he specifically designed Megan Fox's engagement ring to have thorns so that it's too painful to remove.

On January 11, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged after one year of dating. The 'My Bloody Valentine' singer planned a romantic proposal beneath a banyan tree and after Megan said yes they "drank each other's blood".

Not long after the engagement announcement, MGK shared a video of Megan's custom made diamond and emerald ring on Instagram. He also revealed that he had actually designed it himself.

He said: "I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

MGK obviously put a lot of thought into the design process, including the ring's most unique feature: thorns. Yes, in true MGK style he actually had thorns incorporated into the design so it would be hard for Megan to take it off.

In a recent interview with Vogue, MGK explained: "It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart.

"And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…"

He added: "Love is pain!"

Erm… right. Who said romance is dead.