Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reveal matching voodoo doll tattoos

By Jazmin Duribe

Um... ok?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have decided to take their relationship to the next level and get matching tattoos.

Now, knowing what we know about the couple (probably a little too much at this point) this is hardly shocking. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan got engaged in January after one year of dating and since finding each other they've shared all the gruesome details of their relationship.

Remember the time Megan admitted that they drink each other's blood for "ritual purposes only"? How about when Megan said that she "cut a hole" in her jumpsuit to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly? TMI…

So understandably in the spirit of sharing, Machine Gun Kelly posted a romantic tribute to the Jennifer's Body actress on Instagram to celebrate her 36th birthday.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reveal matching voodoo doll tattoos. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, @machinegunkelly via Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly posted a plethora of images, including photos of them on a rollercoaster and a video of Megan holding their cat Whiskey. But one image in particular caught the internet's attention.

In the photo in question, Machine Gun Kelly showed off his hand underneath Megan's complete with matching voodoo doll tattoos. The ink sat on their wedding ring fingers and in the same collection of images, Machine Gun Kelly shared a photo of the inspiration – two bright pink voodoo dolls complete with pearl pins.

"Wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. I love you maki," Machine Gun Kelly captioned the post.

It's not known what drove them to get voodoo doll tats, but voodoo tattoos have various meanings including representing pain, curses and warding off evil.

OK, with these two that makes a lot of sense…

