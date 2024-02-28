Madison Beer slams 'mum of three' for calling her "fat" in Instagram Live rant

28 February 2024

Madison Beer Explains Every Song On 'Silence Between Songs' | Making The Album

By Katie Louise Smith

"You are commenting on a video of someone else’s child, saying that I 'sound terrible' and 'yikes, she needs work.' And you’re a mother?"

Madison Beer is calling out the hurtful comments people have been leaving on videos of her, and she's not here for it. She also specifically called out a "grown woman" who passed comment on her body and her vocal abilities.

Taking to Instagram Live, Madison began by explaining how she felt after officially kicking off her Spinnin Tour on February 24th.

"Last night was my second night of tour in two years," she said. "Things on tour take a good amount of time to get figured out. My outfit needs some tweaks, things looked a little off. Some hair things...some lighting things...some sound things need some tweaks. We just started putting on a show and things get ironed out as the show goes on, which is true for every artist."

She then directly addressed the negative things people were saying about her performance in a TikTok clip.

Madison Beer calls out negative comments about her body and vocals in Instagram Live rant
Madison Beer calls out negative comments about her body and vocals in Instagram Live rant. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox, @madisonbeerhq via Instagram

Before calling out the trolls directly, Madison made sure to thank the fans who are always positive and clarified that she is incredibly appreciative of those who had positive things to say.

"These people are not human," she then added about the trolls. "They’re not. And that’s just how I feel. I just don't understand the point or the urge or the need to write the sh*t these people write about a stranger. I just don't get it!"

"I'm not gonna stop until one day people start being nicer to each other!" she continued.

Madison then explained that she had seen comments from people who felt the need to comment on her looks, her weight and what she was wearing. There were also comments about her voice.

Madison Beer calls out negative comments about her appearance on live

"If you say this type of sh*t to people, or strangers, who you don't know, and you feel ok with pushing send, something is wrong," she said. "I don't think that's normal behaviour [...] In the real world, people don't say sh*t like that."

Madison then reveals that one of the trolls appeared to be a mother, and a grown woman.

"I went to her account because I could tell she was an older woman and literally her bio was like, 'Mom of 3'," she continued. "You are commenting on a video of someone else’s child, saying that I 'sound f*cking terrible' and 'yikes, she needs work.' And you’re a mother? Now I know how these kids are bred, because people breed them, like you."

In a post on X/Twitter, she also commented: "A woman with 'mother of three' in her bio calling me fat and saying I have a terrible voice really did it for me."

Madison then spoke for everyone at the end of the rant when she said: "I really wish for a day where social media can be positive, but I think that's asking too much of people."

