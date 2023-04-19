Madison Beer says she contemplated suicide after her nudes leaked when she was 16

By Sam Prance

"I was 15, I was probably even 14, 13 in some of the videos... I didn't know what to do... I just felt powerless."

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details of suicidal thoughts that some readers may find disturbing.

Madison Beer has opened up about having her nudes leaked when she was 16 and how it led her to contemplate suicide.

When Madison Beer was 14 years old she shared private photos of her body with a boy she trusted at the time. However, he then shared the photos with his friends and they later leaked on the internet. Discussing the violation of her privacy in 2020, Madison said: "I was distraught and ashamed." She then explained that she now understands that she was the victim.

Now, Madison has written about that experience in her new memoir and discussed it on an episode of Call Her Daddy.

Madison Beer says she contemplated suicide after having her nudes leaked when she was 16. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, @madisonbeer via Instagram

Talking to Alex Cooper about the leak, Madison said: "It's unfortunately a memory I'll never be able to shake. I was 15, I was probably even 14, 13 in some of the videos... I didn't know what to do... I just felt powerless. It was on every social media platform possible so quickly. I didn't realise until years later that I was the victim in this situation."

Opening up further, Madison said: "The adults around me were telling me it was bad and that it was gonna ruin my career." Shortly afterwards, Madison was dropped by her label. She then added: "Many girls have committed suicide over this. I attempted to over this. This was something that was weighing on me for years and years."

Madison writes about contemplating suicide in her new book The Half Of It. In an excerpt shared with People, Madison explained that she climbed onto the edge of her LA balcony and considered jumping.

In the excerpt, Madison writes: "I don't think I would have jumped. It was more about knowing that I could—that I had a way out if it became too much. Still, I lingered there for a long while, chilled by the fact that I wasn't that scared of being up so high."

Madison continues: "My little brother found me and screamed for my parents, and as I climbed back over, listening to them all freak out, I was only confused why they were making such a big deal out of it.

She ends the passage by writing: "The thought of killing myself was so normal to me at that point that I had forgotten it wasn't something everyone pondered on a daily basis."

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by mental health issues or has experienced suicidal thoughts, the following organisations may be able to help.

