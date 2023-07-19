Maitreyi Ramakrishnan asks fans to stop secretly taking photos of her eating

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shows fans her final Never Have I Ever table read and her screen test

By Sam Prance

"I can’t stand the creepy stalker pics that people take while I’m eating. Let me eat in peace please."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is asking people who secretly take photos of her while she's eating to stop it.

There's no denying that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is one of the most beloved actresses of her generation. Ever since she made her on screen debut in Never Have I Ever, fans have been obsessed with her. It's impossible to imagine anyone else playing Devi. From her hilarious tweets to her relatable TikTok videos, Maitreyi is just as loveable off screen as she is on screen.

In fact, Maitreyi is so loveable that she often interacts with her fans on social media and IRL, but she has some boundaries. For example, Maitreyi doesn't like it when fans take photos of her while she's eating and she's had enough.

READ MORE: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan hits back at racist trolls attacking her for wanting to play Rapunzel

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan calls out fans who secretly take photos of her eating. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, @maitreyiramakrishnan via Instagram

Last week (Jul 16), Maitreyi took to Twitter to call out the fans who've been taking pics of her while she's eating. She wrote: "I can’t stand the creepy stalker pics that people take while I’m eating. Let me eat in peace please."

Opening up about how it affects her further, Maitreyi added: "I swear I lose my appetite so fast it’s not even funny. Yes blah blah blah this is what fame brings but like lemme just eat cmon now."

She ended by writing: "I don’t wanna be all insecure about the food baby."

I can’t stand the creepy stalker pics that people take while I’m eating. Let me eat in peace please🥲 — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) July 16, 2023

I swear I lose my appetite so fast it’s not even funny. Yes blah blah blah this is what fame brings but like lemme just eat cmon now. I don’t wanna be all insecure about the food baby — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) July 16, 2023

Fans then rushed to Maitreyi's support in the replies and quote tweets.

One person wrote: "omg im so sorry thats happening to you! its literally crazy how youre so interactive and kind with fans, and yet people cant have the littlest amount of respect. you dont deserve that all thats so incredibly invading".

Responding, Maitreyi said: "like I am always down for a photo, if I say no there’s always a legit reason. I just never want someone to feel like I’m being mean to them but I also wanna respect myself?? Idk mannn."

like I am always down for a photo, if I say no there’s always a legit reason. I just never want someone to feel like I’m being mean to them but I also wanna respect myself?? Idk mannn — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) July 16, 2023

In Maitreyi's own words, let her eat in peace!

Read more about Maitreyi Ramakrishnan here: