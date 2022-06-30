Maya Hawke says she "wouldn't exist" if her mum Uma Thurman wasn't able to get a safe abortion as a teen

"And I just wanted to say that, like, 'F**k the Supreme Court!'"

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has gone viral thanks to her passionate statement about abortion rights on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Maya, who plays the iconic Robin Buckley on the show, sat down for a chat with Jimmy on Tuesday night (Jun 28) but instead of speaking about her success on the show, she took the opportunity to turn the conversation around and speak about the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion legislation.

Maya, who is the daughter of Hollywood legends Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, shared that she had spoken to her mother for some advice ahead of speaking to Jimmy, and explained how they had discussed the recent anti-abortion ruling.

"We just got into talking about the Supreme Court ruling and this essay that my mom wrote a couple of months ago when they were putting these further restrictions on abortion access, and it was sort of preceding this whole thing,” Maya told Jimmy.

"My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young, and about how if she hadn’t had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist, and how both of my parents lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care — fundamental health care."

She continued: "Of course, wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe. And I just wanted to say that, like, fuck the Supreme Court!"

Maya's statement was met with huge cheers from the studio audience, as Jimmy continued to reassure her with a smile that she can "absolutely say that" on the show. (The word "fuck" was bleeped out in the live TV broadcast.)

Fans immediately cheered Maya on from social media too, with people sharing several viral clips of her message on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Back in September 2021, Uma Thurman shared her own experience of abortion in a Washington Post op-ed, condemning the Texas anti-abortion law that prohibits people getting an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The law also makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, and allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone else who help someone obtain an abortion after six weeks.

In the piece, Uma shared that she had an abortion in her late teens, after becoming pregnant by a much older man.

"It has been my darkest secret until now. I am 51 years old, and I am sharing it with you from the home where I have raised my three children, who are my pride and joy," Uma wrote. "I conceived my beautiful, magical children with men whom I loved and trusted enough to dare to bring a child into this world. I have no regrets for the path I have traveled. I applaud and support women who make a different choice."

She continued: "The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced. Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be."

At the end of the op-ed, Uma wrote: “To all of you — to women and girls of Texas, afraid of being traumatized and hounded by predatory bounty hunters; to all women outraged by having our bodies’ rights taken by the state; and to all of you who are made vulnerable and subjected to shame because you have a uterus — I say: I see you. Have courage. You are beautiful. You remind me of my daughters.”

