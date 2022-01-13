Megan Fox's engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly has the sweetest meaning behind it

13 January 2022

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Machine Gun Kelly did good.

Congratulations are in order because Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged and the ring is absolutely stunning.

On Tuesday (Jan 11), Machine Gun Kelly popped the question to the Jennifer's Body actress. The couple have been dating for one year after falling in love while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The romantic proposal was captured in an Instagram video and Machine Gun Kelly dropped to one knee beneath a banyan tree, which holds sentimental value for them both. "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic," Megan wrote on Instagram.

Here's the meaning behind Megan Fox's engagement ring.
Here's the meaning behind Megan Fox's engagement ring. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, @machinegunkelly via Instagram

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes." She then finished her gushing statement by revealing that following their engagement "we drank each other’s blood".

Erm, right…

Following the engagement announcement, the 'Bloody Valentine' singer shared a close-up of the custom-made emerald and diamond engagement ring and revealed that he actually put a lot of thought into the ring's meaning.

He wrote: "'Yes, in this life and every life.' Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me.

"I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love." Aww.

See, true love does exist, all it takes is the most simple chat up line: "I am weed."

