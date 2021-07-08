Megan Fox hits back at criticism of the age gap between her and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating since June 2020.

Megan Fox has hit back at criticism of the age-gap in her relationship with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The Jennifer's Body actress, who at 35 is just four years older than Machine Gun Kelly, confirmed her relationship with the actor and singer in June 2020, shortly after appearing in the music video for his hit track 'Bloody Valentine'. The couple have been absolutely besotted with each other ever since (MGK even wears a vial of Megan's blood around his neck…)

However, apparently people have had an issue with the fact that Megan is only a few years older than MGK. She told InStyle: "You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35.

At 35, Megan is only four years older than MGK. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger."

She added: "Four years? Go fuck yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way."

Megan has consistently called out misogyny in Hollywood after falling victim to it throughout her entire career. In 2009, Megan was not hired back for Transformers: Dark of the Moon despite having starred in the two previous movies because she called the movie's director, Michael Bay, Napoleon and compared him to Hitler in an interview.

"I was brought out and stoned and murdered at one point," Megan explained. "And then suddenly everybody's like, 'Wait a second. We shouldn't have done that. Let's bring her back.'"

She continued: "I had to adopt a belief system that only I was going to take care of myself and be there for myself because I was constantly going to be outcast or rejected."

