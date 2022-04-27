Megan Fox says she drinks Machine Gun Kelly's blood for "ritual purposes only"

By Jazmin Duribe

"It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion."

Megan Fox has decided to clarify her comments about drinking her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's blood because, apparently, it's not as bad as you think.

In January, Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan under a banyan tree with a custom made ring, complete with thorns incorporated into the design which make it hard for Megan to take it off. On Instagram, the Transformers actress shared that the couple had "drank each other's blood" following the proposal.

She wrote: "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood."

Megan has now stated that it's not as strange as everyone thinks in a new interview with Glamour.

"So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood," she explained. "It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

Megan, who believes she manifested Machine Gun Kelly at the age of four, went on to say she has a much more "controlled" approach to the blood rituals in comparison to MGK.

She continued: "I'm much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, 'Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.'"

"He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

