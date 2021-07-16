Megan Fox responds to backlash after saying Trump was a "legend" at UFC event

16 July 2021, 12:01 | Updated: 16 July 2021, 14:03

By Katie Louise Smith

"Uhmmm … I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians. I never said Donald Trump is a legend."

Megan Fox has responded to the backlash she received after she said Donald Trump was "a legend" at the UFC 264 fight.

Jennifer's Body star Megan was among a long list of celebrities that attended the UFC event on July 10th. Justin Bieber was there, Jared Leto showed up, Addison Rae was also in attendance... So was Donald Trump.

Speaking about the random selection of huge celebrities who were all sat within the same few rows at the fight, Megan told Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Arsenio Hall about how "crazy" the whole thing was.

"I was in a row with Bieber, and Trump was also in my row," Megan said. "I've never seen Secret Service in person before. He had, like, 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in."

Megan's comment about the former president then led to people both praising her and criticising her. Now, she has taken to Instagram to clarify her comments, and address her own political stance.

READ MORE: Addison Rae receives backlash for excitedly greeting Donald Trump at UFC event

Megan Fox responds to backlash over Trump "Legend" comment
Megan Fox responds to backlash over Trump "Legend" comment. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday (July 14), Megan shared a statement on Instagram regarding the whole situation. She wrote: "Uhmmm … I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians. I never said Donald Trump is a legend."

She continued: "I said he was a legend...in that arena (key part of the sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican, based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue."

"That was an observable fact. Not my opinion."

At the end of her statement, Megan wrote: "Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil [sic], pitchfork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that."

Megan Fox shares statement after Trump "legend" comment backlash
Megan Fox shares statement after Trump "legend" comment backlash. Picture: @meganfox via Instagram

At the same event, Addison Rae was also called out for excitedly tapping Trump on the shoulder and introducing herself to him.

READ MORE: Addison Rae "fired" from UFC presenting duties following backlash

