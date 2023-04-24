Meghan Trainor apologises for "disgusting" teacher comment in viral video

Meghan Trainor apologises for controversial teachers comment

By Sam Prance

Meghan Trainor sparked backlash after saying "fuck teachers" on her podcast.

Meghan Trainor has apologised after coming under fire for a "careless" comment she made about teachers on her podcast.

Last week (Apr 19), Trisha Paytas appeared as a guest on Meghan Trainor and her brother Ryan Trainor's popular Workin' On It podcast. During the episode, Meghan and Trisha discuss why they believe in homeschooling and explain that the possibility of school shootings and bullying have led them to decide that that option is better for their children.

Trisha also references the negative relationship that they had with teachers growing up and the trauma they experienced at school. In response, Meghan interjects: "Teachers! Fuck teachers, dude!" And it didn't take long before that clip from the podcast went viral with many teachers calling Meghan out for her disrespectful comment.

Now, Meghan has issued an apology, expressed her appreciation for teachers and explained the context of her words.

Meghan Trainor apologises for "disgusting" teacher comment in viral video. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, @meghantrainor via TikTok

Meghan's comment led many people to call her out. A person tweeted: "Hearing @Meghan_Trainor talk dismissively about public schools is so disappointing. So many students have to go to public school because they don’t have the money or accessibility for private school or homeschooling. Teachers are superheroes doing the best for their kids."

Another wrote: "and people wonder why no one wants to teach anymore…..bc people like meghan trainor continue to degrade & lessen the hard work that teachers put in day in & day out to inspire kids to do great things. [sic]"

Hearing @Meghan_Trainor talk dismissively about public schools is so disappointing. So many students have to go to public school because they don’t have the money or accessibility for private school or homeschooling. Teachers are superheroes doing the best for their kids. pic.twitter.com/SZZBCv2ywP — Laura Stella (@laura_ann_park) April 23, 2023

and people wonder why no one wants to teach anymore…..bc people like meghan trainor continue to degrade & lessen the hard work that teachers put in day in & day out to inspire kids to do great things — addy is in her mania 🩷🪩 4 (@bitofdumbluck) April 23, 2023

Very disappointed waking up to hear @Meghan_Trainor shit talking teachers. #TeacherTwitter if you haven't seen the clip yet here it is. She's entitled to her opinion & decisions to raise her kids but the "fuck teachers" was completely unnecessary. #DoBetter #PublicSchoolTeachers pic.twitter.com/3ISnYyzk9f — A Disney Lovin’ Teacher 👩🏻‍🏫 🌊 (@DisneyLovinTchr) April 23, 2023

Meghan Trainor won’t send her kids to school because of the rising gun violence. Fair point.



But… before cussing teachers, did she consider that teachers go to school every day, willing to sacrifice their own lives for kids like hers?



But ya know…f*** teachers, right? — Elijah Carbajal (@carbaeli) April 23, 2023

Yesterday (Apr 23), TikTok user @galsgotmoxie posted a response to Megan's original comment in which she says that she's a teacher and opens up about being a teacher is like today. She then says: "Educators have been through a lot recently. So to hear such a mean out of touch take from somebody with such a big platform is really disappointing."

Megan then posted a TikTok apology in response. She said: “I recently said, 'F teachers,' on the podcast, and it's not how I feel. I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school, here in America, is so horrific. And what all of us have to go through, especially teachers, is not normal and not okay."

Explaining her comments, Megan added: "I had Trisha Paytas on the podcast and I knew her history with her teachers, and I knew my husband's history with his teachers, and I was bullied by some teachers. So in that moment, I got angry and said, 'F teachers', F those specific human beings back in the day."

Megan then continued: "But I did not mean that to all teachers. I love teachers, I fight for teachers […] They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us."

Meghan ended by saying: "I don't want to make any excuses. I'm just so sorry. I'm so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad."

@galsgotmoxie has since responded to Meghan's comments by writing: "Very much appreciated, lots of respect for her response. Thank you Meghan".