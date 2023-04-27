Meghan Trainor says she has "pussy anxiety" due to her husband Daryl's "big" penis

By Katie Louise Smith

Meghan shared her vaginismus diagnosis during a candid conversation about her sex life with husband Daryl Sabara.

A few days after going viral for her "disgusting" remarks about teachers, Meghan has now gone viral again for not only revealing the size of her husband's penis, but also sharing that she has "pussy anxiety".

On a recent episode of her Workin' On It podcast, Meghan and her brother Ryan were joined by Trisha Paytas and it seems no topic of conversation was off the table. The trio spoke candidly about Trisha's explicit OnlyFans content, pregnancy, childbirth, motherhood and sex.

Sharing her own experiences, Meghan then shared in-depth details about her sex life with husband Daryl Sabara and how she wishes his penis was smaller.

Meghan Trainor opens up about her sex life with husband Daryl Sabara. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Workin' On It via YouTube

Speaking on the podcast with Trisha about sex during pregnancy, Meghan revealed that her husband Daryl is "a big boy" in the penis department, and that her "pussy is broken". Meghan's brother Ryan then interjects and adds that she has "pussy anxiety."

Then, Trisha asked if it was because Meghan’s vagina was ‘little’ and Daryl’s penis ‘big’, Meghan replied: 'Yes!' Meghan then said: 'To the point where I’m like 'Is it all in?' and he’s like, 'Just the tip'.

"I wish I could make Daryl smaller," she added.

What is Vaginismus?

While Meghan's quotes sound absolutely wild out of context, she was actually speaking about her experience with a fairly common condition called vaginismus.

"I was told I have something called vaginismus," Meghan explained. "I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex. I was like, 'Doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?'"

According to the NHS website, vaginismus is when the "vagina suddenly tightens up when you try to insert something into it." The muscle spasms are involuntary and cannot be controlled, but it is a treatable condition, as Meghan explained.

