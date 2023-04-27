Meghan Trainor says she has "pussy anxiety" due to her husband Daryl's "big" penis

27 April 2023, 17:19

Meghan Trainor apologises for controversial teachers comment

By Katie Louise Smith

Meghan shared her vaginismus diagnosis during a candid conversation about her sex life with husband Daryl Sabara.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meghan Trainor's podcast is the gift (?) that keeps on giving...we guess???

A few days after going viral for her "disgusting" remarks about teachers, Meghan has now gone viral again for not only revealing the size of her husband's penis, but also sharing that she has "pussy anxiety".

On a recent episode of her Workin' On It podcast, Meghan and her brother Ryan were joined by Trisha Paytas and it seems no topic of conversation was off the table. The trio spoke candidly about Trisha's explicit OnlyFans content, pregnancy, childbirth, motherhood and sex.

Sharing her own experiences, Meghan then shared in-depth details about her sex life with husband Daryl Sabara and how she wishes his penis was smaller.

Meghan Trainor opens up about her sex life with husband Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor opens up about her sex life with husband Daryl Sabara. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Workin' On It via YouTube

Speaking on the podcast with Trisha about sex during pregnancy, Meghan revealed that her husband Daryl is "a big boy" in the penis department, and that her "pussy is broken". Meghan's brother Ryan then interjects and adds that she has "pussy anxiety."

Then, Trisha asked if it was because Meghan’s vagina was ‘little’ and Daryl’s penis ‘big’, Meghan replied: 'Yes!' Meghan then said: 'To the point where I’m like 'Is it all in?' and he’s like, 'Just the tip'.

"I wish I could make Daryl smaller," she added.

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor's explicit press release has gone viral

Workin’ On Motherhood pt. 2 With Trisha Paytas

What is Vaginismus?

While Meghan's quotes sound absolutely wild out of context, she was actually speaking about her experience with a fairly common condition called vaginismus.

"I was told I have something called vaginismus," Meghan explained. "I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex. I was like, 'Doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?'"

According to the NHS website, vaginismus is when the "vagina suddenly tightens up when you try to insert something into it." The muscle spasms are involuntary and cannot be controlled, but it is a treatable condition, as Meghan explained.

Anyway, there you have it. Bet you weren't expecting to hear something so personal about Meghan Trainor and your favourite former Spy Kid today, huh!?

WATCH: FLO spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth

FLO Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Celebrity News

Bhad Bhabie reveals all the work she's had done to her face and body

Bhad Bhabie reveals what plastic surgery she's had done to her face and body

The internet is obsessed with Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's chemistry

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's chemistry has sent the internet into meltdown

News

JoJo Siwa opens up about how being a child star has affected her sex life

JoJo Siwa says she can't have sex like normal teenagers because of her fame

Sofia Richie's wedding has gone viral and people are obsessed with her outfits

Sofia Richie's wedding has gone viral and people are obsessed with her outfits

Zendaya says she struggles to understand Tom Holland's British accent

Zendaya says she struggles to understand Tom Holland's British slang

Josh Peck says he thinks Jennette McCurdy blocked him after asking to scrap her podcast interview

Josh Peck criticised for Jennette McCurdy comments in podcast episode

Trending on PopBuzz

The new Flounder in the The Little Mermaid is being roasted by fans for looking 'too much like a fish'

People are losing it over Flounder and Sebastian in The Little Mermaid trailer

News

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke's Strange Way of Life trailer sends fans into meltdown

Pedro Pascal fans are losing it over his "gay cowboy" movie Strange Way of Life

News

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty hints Jeremiah will have a new love interest in season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty hints Jeremiah will have a new love interest in season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty