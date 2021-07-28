Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admit they don't shower regularly and people are horrified

28 July 2021, 12:05

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have admitted that they don't shower regularly and the internet is in shock.

Remember that absolutely cursed time on the TL when people started freely admitting they don't wash their legs!? Well, Ashton and Mila did just that but on an even larger scale. The couple even confessed that they have also chosen not to bathe their children – Wyatt Isabelle, six, and Dimitri Portwood, four – regularly either.

It all started on Tuesday (July 27), when the actors decided to discuss personal hygiene on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert podcast.

READ MORE: The internet is divided over whether or not you should wash your legs

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admit they don't shower regularly
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admit they don't shower regularly. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney, @aplusk via Instagram

Dax advised Monica, who showers daily, not to wash her body with soap all the time. "You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day," he said.

Ashton and Mila agreed and both admitted that there's no need for a proper shower. "I don't wash my body with soap everyday. I wash pits and tits and slits and holes and soles," Mila – who washes her face twice daily – said. Ashton added: "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else."

Mila, who moved to the US from Ukraine aged seven, explained that she didn't have hot water growing up so she just didn't shower as often. Now an adult, she still does not shower and she doesn't even wash their children. She added: "When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns – ever." Ashton continued: "Now here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

There's some things that you just shouldn't admit to – and not showering is one of them. Of course, it goes without saying that some people medically can't shower daily and that's ok. Experts advise that showering daily isn't actually necessary to be clean even if you exercise, while over showering can actually be harmful.

But you can imagine, the internet is pretty repulsed. Like, one of Hollywood's most-loved couples…don't shower?! I-

Here's all the memes and reactions to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis admitting they don't shower.

JAIL!

