Millie Bobby Brown says her boyfriend thinks she’s "platonically" in love with Noah Schnapp

By Katie Louise Smith

"Jake – by the way, who is my boyfriend – when we first met, Jake was like, 'You guys are in love,' but it's in the most platonic way."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Any fans of Stranger Things will know that Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are best friends.

The co-stars, who play Eleven and Will Byers in the series, first met way back in 2015 when they were filming the first season of the show. In the years since, the pair have grown closer together on-screen (with El and Will now officially being siblings), and off-screen, too. From their hilarious Instagram Live broadcasts, to giving emotional speeches at each other's birthdays... they're truly an iconic duo.

Now, Millie has opened up about her friendship with Noah, and confessed to Drew Barrymore that even her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, understands just how deep their platonic affection for each other runs.

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are best friends. Picture: Getty

Speaking about their friendship and their shared love of Love Island, Millie explained to Drew how her and Noah have become closer over the years.

"Me and Noah Schnapp – he's the best. We were always able to kind of connect with each other and it's so platonic, which is so beautiful," Millie said.

Drew then interjected, adding that their friendship sounds similar to her decades-long relationship with Adam Sandler: "Same with me and Sadler. Never dated, never kissed."

Millie then revealed that her boyfriend even noticed just how much her and Noah loved each other when they first met.

"Jake – by the way, who is my boyfriend – when we first met, Jake was like, 'You guys are in love,'" Millie said to Drew, before adding: "But it's in the most platonic way."

Sharing more of their adorable friendship, Millie and Noah also recently revealed that they'll get married to each other if they're both single at 40.

Back in June, while promoting Stranger Things 4, Millie told MTV News: "We said if we’re not married by 40, we’ll get married together because we'd be good roomies…completely platonically. No kids, though, cause I could not deal with a child of yours."

Noah agreed, and said: "That’s my deal-breaker. No kids." Millie then added: "No kids at all and separate bedrooms for sure. Oh my god, you're so messy."

Now that's true bestie behaviour.

Read more Stranger Things 5 news here: