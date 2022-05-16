Fans think Millie Bobby Brown should play young Britney Spears in a biopic

It's Millie Britney Brown, bitch.

Millie Bobby Brown is about to return as Eleven in Stranger Things 4, but fans are already busy pitching her next big role: Young Britney Spears.

The Enola Holmes actress is no stranger to a celebrity doppelgänger. In her younger years, Millie was often compared to a young Natalie Portman, and some have even suggested that she should play teenage Princess Leia in a Star Wars prequel.

Now that she's older (yep, Millie is 18 now - where did the time go?!), fans have just realised that Millie bares a striking resemblance to another icon.

Millie appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week (May 13), looking every inch the superstar that she is in a gorgeous purple outfit. But some fans could't help but notice how much she resembled a young Britney Spears... and now they want her to play Britney in a hypothetical biopic.

hear me out... i could see her playing britney in a biopic https://t.co/5bcBZm7p2w — colin spears kordei 💒 (@britneykordei) May 14, 2022

alright. i’ve seen enough. let’s get this Britney biopic underway. https://t.co/nwrdFvY7Ri — denver sean. (@DNVRSN) May 14, 2022

i thought this was britney oh my GOD pic.twitter.com/Ku3LjJsrer — k 🦋 (@90sreina) May 14, 2022

millie bobby brown as young britney Spears start the campaign I'm up pic.twitter.com/Q6BnC88qY2 — millie oscar campaign manager! (@girIsivebeen) May 14, 2022

yea… if britney ever wanna do a biopic… millie better get suited — stevie f baby ﾒ𝟶 (@theewhoracat) May 15, 2022

While Millie really does look like a young Britney at certain angles, others have also been quick to mention that Millie's impressive acting chops also make her a perfect candidate should Britney herself ever decide to turn her life into a film.

Discussing whether Millie could pull off the role, one fan wrote: "some of y'all saying "not every blonde is britney" but millie's side profile is britney to a tee. and with the right makeup artist she's definitely perfect for the role (looks wise) nobody's ever gonna look exactly like britney but i think millie could pull it off."

Another added: "No cause Millie Bobby Brown can act, sing, AND she can pull off the Britney look VERY WELL like all we need is to sign up for a few dancing lesson and that role is SECURED"

Millie Bobby Brown sparks Britney Spears comparisons with her latest appearance. Picture: Getty Images

Before fans get ahead of themselves, it's important to remember that Britney Spears has not currently shared any plans of her own to produce or turn her life and career into a biopic just yet. (And that decision should be 100% hers to make.)

The icon has, however, recently confirmed to her fans that she is in the process of writing her own memoir.

"Well I'm writing a book at the moment and it's actually healing and therapeutic..." Britney shared, in an Instagram post. "It's also hard bringing up past events in my life. I've never been able to express openly!!! I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young with those events took place."

