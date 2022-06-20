Hailey Bieber accused of copying Millie Bobby Brown's skincare brand with Rhode

20 June 2022, 13:58 | Updated: 20 June 2022, 14:46

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"There is literally MILLIONS of different designs or fonts out there but they STILL chose this one that resembles MBB's brand name."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailey Bieber has been accused of copying the packaging of Millie Bobby Brown's skincare brand Florence by Mills with Rhode.

Last week, Hailey launched her highly-anticipated skincare brand Rhode after months of teasing. The brand is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, fragrance-free and everything is under $30. Not only that, Rhode will donate at least 1% of sales to support women and their families via the Rhode Futures Foundation.

The collection currently only includes three products (a serum, moisturiser and lip balm) and there's no doubt more on the way. But following the packaging reveal of Rhode's products, people quickly noticed the similarities between Rhode and Millie Bobby Brown's skincare line, Florence by Mills.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez apologises after Hailey Bieber fans accuse her of being "shady" on TikTok

Hailey Bieber accused of copying Millie Bobby Brown's skincare brand with Rhode.
Hailey Bieber accused of copying Millie Bobby Brown's skincare brand with Rhode. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images, @rhodeskin via Instagram

The Stranger Things actress launched her cruelty-free and vegan skincare and makeup brand in 2019 after growing tired of the makeup she had seen on the market. Florence by Mills is known for its eye-catching lilac packaging with "Florence" etched on the front.

Well, Rhode's packaging is extremely similar. Although Hailey opted for grey products, the font used looks almost identical while the shapes of the containers look pretty similar too.

People immediately started discussing the similarities online. One person said on an Instagram post: "Okay not saying that Hailey copied Millie but I can see why people think she did."

Another commented: "It's the same just different colors. Justice for my Millie."

And a third said: "There is literally MILLIONS of different designs or fonts out there but they STILL chose this one that resembles MBB's brand name."

Neither Hailey or Millie have addressed the similarities with their packaging. We will update you if they do.

Do you see any similarities between Rhode and Florence by Mills? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more beauty news here:

WATCH: Keke Palmer Talks Live-Action Princess Tiana Role & Reveals What Chris Evans Smells Like

Latest Celebrity News

The Kardashians slammed for including "fake" scene in finale

The Kardashians slammed for including "fake" scene in finale

Ezra Miller hit with restraining order after allegedly harassing a 12-year-old child

Ezra Miller hit with restraining order after allegedly harassing a 12-year-old child
North West almost ruined Kim Kardashian's Christmas card by flipping the middle finger

Kim Kardashian says North West made her Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ because she was flipping the middle finger
Ezra Miller deletes Instagram after going missing with girl he allegedly groomed.

Ezra Miller deletes Instagram after going missing with teen they allegedly groomed
The Kardashians airs Khloe Kardashian's genuine reaction to Tristan cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian breaks down in tears over Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal in Kardashians finale
Millie Bobby Brown wants to know if she has a "toe thumb"

Millie Bobby Brown asks her followers if she has a "toe thumb"

Trending on PopBuzz

Niall Horan went to see Harry Styles on tour in London and I’m crying

Niall Horan went to see Harry Styles on tour in London and I’m crying

Harry Styles

Selena Gomez says she's "ashamed" of one of her sexual album covers

Selena Gomez says she's "ashamed" of one of her album covers

Selena Gomez

When is 1989 Taylor's Version coming out?

Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor's Version) release date: When is it coming out?

Taylor Swift

Take the 'Human Emotion' quiz from TikTok here

The 'Human Emotion' quiz is going viral on TikTok and people think it's so accurate

Viral

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Stranger Things 4: Who is Eleven's real dad? Is 001 Eleven's father?

Stranger Things 4 theory suggests Eleven's real dad is 001/Henry Creel

Stranger Things