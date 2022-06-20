Hailey Bieber accused of copying Millie Bobby Brown's skincare brand with Rhode

By Jazmin Duribe

"There is literally MILLIONS of different designs or fonts out there but they STILL chose this one that resembles MBB's brand name."

Hailey Bieber has been accused of copying the packaging of Millie Bobby Brown's skincare brand Florence by Mills with Rhode.

Last week, Hailey launched her highly-anticipated skincare brand Rhode after months of teasing. The brand is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, fragrance-free and everything is under $30. Not only that, Rhode will donate at least 1% of sales to support women and their families via the Rhode Futures Foundation.

The collection currently only includes three products (a serum, moisturiser and lip balm) and there's no doubt more on the way. But following the packaging reveal of Rhode's products, people quickly noticed the similarities between Rhode and Millie Bobby Brown's skincare line, Florence by Mills.

Hailey Bieber accused of copying Millie Bobby Brown's skincare brand with Rhode. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images, @rhodeskin via Instagram

The Stranger Things actress launched her cruelty-free and vegan skincare and makeup brand in 2019 after growing tired of the makeup she had seen on the market. Florence by Mills is known for its eye-catching lilac packaging with "Florence" etched on the front.

Well, Rhode's packaging is extremely similar. Although Hailey opted for grey products, the font used looks almost identical while the shapes of the containers look pretty similar too.

People immediately started discussing the similarities online. One person said on an Instagram post: "Okay not saying that Hailey copied Millie but I can see why people think she did."

Another commented: "It's the same just different colors. Justice for my Millie."

And a third said: "There is literally MILLIONS of different designs or fonts out there but they STILL chose this one that resembles MBB's brand name."

rhode beauty is just florence by mills and rem beauty’s love child — mbbs lawyer (@enoIarights) June 19, 2022

Is it just me or the design for Rhode skin looks a lot like the design for Florence?? — naomi (@sssnomi) June 15, 2022

Is the rhode font the same as florence by millie — holly ☆🍩 (@pIastikhearts) June 11, 2022

Of course, she can think for herself. Always copying someone else. Even copy word by world other celebrities say. https://t.co/L7SeaHj0yZ — Rose (@shithappens2020) June 20, 2022

Neither Hailey or Millie have addressed the similarities with their packaging. We will update you if they do.

