Hunter Echo fails to apologise to Millie Bobby Brown in TikTok 'apology' video

By Sam Prance

Hunter Echo also accused people of "spreading information that's not true".

TRIGGER WARNING: This story contains graphic sexual discussion and some may find details of it upsetting.

Hunter Echo has posted an apology video after receiving backlash for his "offensive" comments about Millie Bobby Brown.

On Tuesday (Jul 12), TikTok star Hunter Echo came under fire after claiming that he "groomed" Millie Bobby Brown. Taking to Instagram Live. The 21-year-old said: "Yeah, no I groomed her. Everything that I did was completely legal and it was approved by everybody that I was with...I have zero things to apologise for."

Millie, who is 17 years old now, allegedly dated Hunter last year when she was just 16. Millie's representatives have since denied Hunter's "hateful" and "dishonest" claims and now Hunter has taken to TikTok to apologise for what he said.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown reps deny TikTok star Hunter Echo "groomed" her

Hunter Echo fails to apologise to Millie Bobby Brown in TikTok 'apology' video. Picture: @Hunter_Ech0 via TikTok, Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

In a TikTok video, Hunter said: "I wanted to address the livestream incident that happened. It should never have happened. In those two to three hours, I was getting more and more drunk. After I kept seeing how negative the comments were and seeing and hearing what people were saying to me when they don't know about anything. I was getting me more and more irritated. I became careless and said stuff that should never have been said."

He then added: "I'm also seeing a lot of clips all over the internet of certain parts of it because people are trying to make it 10 times worse. There are already stories that are completely not correct that were never said. It's all being fabricated. You guys are spreading stuff that's not true at all."

Hunter ended by saying: "The livestream I am sorry for. I am not proud of how I spoke. It sounded very immature. It looked horrible on my family, it looked horrible on me, it looked horrible on my friends. I should have ended it, the moment it started getting bad but I chose not to. I said what I said and I can't take that back. I just want you to know that I'm not okay with what I said. I'm not trying to justify it at all."

As it stands, Hunter is yet to apologise to Millie directly. We shall update you if he does.