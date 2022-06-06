Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp reveal they'll get married if they're both still single at 40

6 June 2022, 12:38

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"No kids at all and separate bedrooms for sure. Oh my god you're so messy."

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have revealed that they'll get married if they're still single when they're 40.

The Stranger Things actors met while filming the first season of the hit Netflix series back in 2015. Millie, who plays Eleven, and Noah, who plays Will, have a firm friendship on the show but they're even closer off-screen. So close, in fact, that they're considering making the ultimate commitment and getting married.

Millie and Noah shared the marriage plans in a recent interview with MTV News to promote Stranger Things 4. "We said if we’re not married by 40, we’ll get married together because we'd be good roomies…completely platonically," Millie admitted, while Noah nodded in agreement.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown says Stranger Things 4's rink scene was so "distressing" it made Noah Schnapp cry

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp reveal they have a marriage pact
Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp reveal they have a marriage pact. Picture: MTV News via YouTube, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"No kids, though, cause I could not deal with a child of yours," she added. Noah agreed, and said: "That’s my deal-breaker. No kids."

Millie then said: "No kids at all and separate bedrooms for sure. Oh my god you're so messy."

If you're excited about a potential Stranger Things union you're in for a long wait. Millie has only recently turned 18 and Noah is 17 years old, so there's quite some time before the pact will be triggered.

There's also one person standing in the way of the pact right now… Millie's boyfriend Jake. Millie is currently dating model Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, and he recently accompanied Millie on the red carpet at the Stranger Things 4 premiere. The couple are thought to have started dating in June 2021.

