Millie Bobby Brown calls out "gross" sexualisation of her since turning 18

By Jazmin Duribe

"I have been dealing with that — but I have also been dealing with that for forever."

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about being sexualised and the "gross" reactions to her turning 18.

On February 19, Millie officially became an adult. But before she reached her milestone birthday, her fans noticed that dedicated Reddit threads to "NSFW" content about the Stranger Things actress started to appear. There was even a countdown to her birthday when the supposed Reddit page would be opened and "sexual pictures of Millie" would be available.

The Reddit page, which had 6,000 members, has now reportedly been banned after Millie fans reported it. Millie never addressed the whole debacle but she recently appeared on The Guilty Feminist and discussed the sexualisation she has experienced.

Millie Bobby Brown says it's "gross" that she's been sexualised even more since turning 18. Picture: Getty Images/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association, @busterknight via Instagram

"[It’s] really overwhelming. I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18," Millie explained. "[I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age. It’s gross."

She added that her experiences are "a good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualised. I have been dealing with that — but I have also been dealing with that for forever".

Millie has been in the spotlight since she was only 12 years old and has grown up in front of the camera. Although she's incredibly successful, it's come with its own set of challenges, especially when it comes to the clothing she wears. Millie has received criticism for supposedly wearing outfits that are way too 'grown up' for her.

On the podcast, she hit back: "I thought is this really what we should be talking about? We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the awards show, the talent that was there, the people we are representing."

Despite the problems, Millie insists that she is just a normal teenage girl.

She continued: "I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things. Being liked and trying to fit in, it's all a lot, and you’re trying to [know] yourself while doing that. The only difference is obviously I’m doing that in the public eye."