Millie Bobby Brown asks her followers if she has a "toe thumb"

15 June 2022, 12:16

By Sam Prance

Do you have a toe thumb?

Millie Bobby Brown has taken to Instagram to ask an age-old question we've all asked ourselves: "Do I have a toe thumb?"

Another day, another toe story is breaking the internet. Whether it's Kendall Jenner threatening to block people for making comments about her "weird" toes or Kim Kardashian shutting down rumours that she has a sixth toe, people seem to be eternally fascinated by the fingers of the feet. The internet has even argued over whether you should wash your toes.

Now, Millie has joined the toe conversation but it's actually got nothing to do with her toes. It's all to do with her thumb.

What is a toe thumb?

Millie Bobby Brown wants to know if she has a "toe thumb"
Millie Bobby Brown wants to know if she has a "toe thumb". Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @milliebobbybrown via Instagram

Yesterday (Jun 14), Millie, seemingly out of nowhere, took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her thumb. So far so normal but Millie also asked the question, "Do I have a toe thumb?" alongside a "Yes" or "No" poll for her fans to answer. Millie's fans were quick to answer and a whopping "75%" said that "Yes", Millie does indeed have a toe thumb.

A toe thumb is of course exactly what it sounds like: a thumb that looks like a toe. Given that everyone has pretty different fingers and thumbs it's no wonder that some people's thumbs are toe adjacent even if they are iconic stars like Millie. In 2018, Megan Fox broke the internet because fans couldn't get over how much her toes look like thumbs.

What is a toe thumb?
What is a toe thumb? Picture: @milliebobbybrown via Instagram

As it stands, Millie is yet to respond to how her fans voted. The superstar followed up her story by saying that she is "soooo down" to play Halsey in a biopic after Halsey revealed that she wants Millie to play them in a new interview. We have no choice but to stan.

What do you think? Do you have a toe thumb?

