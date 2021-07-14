Millie Bobby Brown reps deny TikTok star Hunter Echo "groomed" her

14 July 2021, 11:17 | Updated: 14 July 2021, 11:32

By Sam Prance

TikTok star Hunter Echo claimed that he "groomed" the Stanger Things actress in a recent Instagram live video.

TRIGGER WARNING: This story contains graphic sexual discussion and some may find details of it upsetting.

Millie Bobby Brown's representatives have denied that Hunter Echo "groomed" the actress and slated his "hateful" remarks.

Yesterday, TikTok star Hunter Echo, aka Hunter Ecimovic, caused controversy by claiming that he "groomed" Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram Live. He said: "Yeah, no I groomed her." Hunter then continued: "Everything that I did was completely legal and it was approved by everybody that I was with. She knew how to suck that dick."

Hunter added: "I have nothing to apologise for so make that clear. I have zero things to apologise for." He also claimed: "I was living at Millie’s house for eight months. I thought her mum and dad knew about everything."

Now, Millie's reps have responded to Hunter's claims and revealed that they are taking action against him in private.

Millie Bobby Brown reps deny Hunter Echo "groomed" her. Picture: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com, @hunter_echo via Instagram

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Millie's reps said: "Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful. Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behaviour once and for all."

As it stands, Millie's reps have neither confirmed nor denied if Hunter and Millie were ever in a romantic relationship and it's currently unclear what action they are taking. Photos of Hunter and Millie together, which were reportedly shot in 2020, circulated on social media recently leading fans to suspect they were dating.

At the time Millie was only 16, which is under the age of consent in California, where Hunter, who is reportedly 21, lives.

Since going on Instagram Live, Hunter's official Instagram page has been taken down too. It's currently unclear if Instagram intervened or if he deactivated the page himself.

As it stands, Millie is yet to comment on the incident herself and Hunter is yet to respond to Millie's reps.

