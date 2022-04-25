Supernatural's Misha Collins appears to come out as bisexual

25 April 2022, 12:41

By Katie Louise Smith

"How many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals? I’m all three."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Supernatural fandom is currently going into meltdown because actor Misha Collins appears to have come out as bisexual.

Misha, of course, played the role of angel Castiel from his first appearance in Supernatural season 4 until season 15, alongside Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. In show's final season, Castiel was confirmed to be gay (with Misha clarifying the character's sexuality), after he confessed his love for Dean shortly before his tragic death.

Now, Misha has seemingly shared his own sexuality. Speaking at a Supernatural fan convention on Saturday (Apr 23), Misha shared a very subtle mention that he is bisexual with an audience of supportive fans.

Fans share support after Misha Collins appears to come out as bisexual
Fans share support after Misha Collins appears to come out as bisexual. Picture: Alamy

Addressing the room, Misha asked fans, "How many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts?" before waiting to see a show of hands.

He then added, "And how many bisexuals?" The audience quickly broke out into cheers following the bisexual question, before Misha waved his hand and added: "I’m all three."

Misha continued: "See, it would have been weird if I just said, ‘By a show of hands, how many bisexuals are in the audience? But I feathered it into another questionnaire, and made it totally acceptable."

He then moved on and continued the rest of his speech. He didn't mention his sexuality again.

The video of Misha speaking at the con has since gone viral, with fans sharing their joy and support of the actor on social media.

One fan wrote,"This is so wholesome I‘m so happy for him," with another adding, "I’ve probably watched this video 100 times by now, but it still brings a smile to my face, every single time."

Read more about Supernatural here:

WATCH: Selling Sunset’s Mary & Romain play Honest Opinions Only

Latest Celebrity News

Jensen Ackles says Jared Padalecki "lucky to be alive" after car accident

Supernatural's Jared Padalecki "lucky to be alive" after serious car accident
Kris Jenner slammed for shouting at her driver

Kris Jenner criticised for "disgusting" behaviour towards her driver on The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian roasts Khloe and Tristan with cut SNL joke

Kim Kardashian reveals brutal Khloe and Tristan joke she cut from SNL monologue
Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner
Bhad Bhabie says she's made $50 million on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie says she's made $50 million on OnlyFans

Timothée Chalamet and Sarah Talabi were spotted at Coachella

Model Sarah Talabi responds to Timothée Chalamet kiss rumours with iconic statement

Trending on PopBuzz

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani responds to claims her British accent is "fake".

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani responds to claims her British accent is "fake"

Selling Sunset

Is Selling Sunset real?

Christine Quinn calls out Selling Sunset's "fake" storylines

Selling Sunset

Heartstopper PopBuzz Interview

Netflix's Heartstopper cast reveal why they think real teenagers should play teen roles | PopBuzz Meets

TV & Film

Yasmin Finney opens up about trans representation in Heartstopper

Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney opens up about "rare" teenage trans representation in new Netflix show

News

Will there be a Heartstopper season 2 at Netflix?

Heartstopper season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and what happens next

News

Selling Sunset Mary and Romain

Selling Sunset’s Mary & Roman reveal details about Jason & Chrishell's secret romance | PopBuzz Meets

Selling Sunset