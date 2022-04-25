Supernatural's Misha Collins appears to come out as bisexual

By Katie Louise Smith

"How many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals? I’m all three."

The Supernatural fandom is currently going into meltdown because actor Misha Collins appears to have come out as bisexual.

Misha, of course, played the role of angel Castiel from his first appearance in Supernatural season 4 until season 15, alongside Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. In show's final season, Castiel was confirmed to be gay (with Misha clarifying the character's sexuality), after he confessed his love for Dean shortly before his tragic death.

Now, Misha has seemingly shared his own sexuality. Speaking at a Supernatural fan convention on Saturday (Apr 23), Misha shared a very subtle mention that he is bisexual with an audience of supportive fans.

Fans share support after Misha Collins appears to come out as bisexual. Picture: Alamy

Addressing the room, Misha asked fans, "How many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts?" before waiting to see a show of hands.

He then added, "And how many bisexuals?" The audience quickly broke out into cheers following the bisexual question, before Misha waved his hand and added: "I’m all three."

Misha continued: "See, it would have been weird if I just said, ‘By a show of hands, how many bisexuals are in the audience? But I feathered it into another questionnaire, and made it totally acceptable."

He then moved on and continued the rest of his speech. He didn't mention his sexuality again.

The video of Misha speaking at the con has since gone viral, with fans sharing their joy and support of the actor on social media.

One fan wrote,"This is so wholesome I‘m so happy for him," with another adding, "I’ve probably watched this video 100 times by now, but it still brings a smile to my face, every single time."

