Noah Schnapp's sister is glad he's gay so she doesn't have to "compete" with a girl for his attention

By Sam Prance

"She said that she would’ve hated the idea of me marrying another girl and having to compete with that girl for my attention."

Noah Schnapp has opened up about how his sister responded to him coming out as gay and revealed what she said to him.

In January, Noah Schnapp publicly came out as gay on social media. In a TikTok video, the 18-year-old actor wrote: "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'" In seconds, the post went viral with thousands of people rushing to send Noah their love and support in the comments.

Now, Noah has discussed his relationship with his twin sister Chloe Schnapp and what telling her about his sexuality was like.

Speaking to Variety in a new profile Noah explained that he fully came to terms with his sexuality during his first semester at college. He said: "All these new girls were starting to hit on me, and I was like, 'I don’t like this. I don’t want this.' I was like, 'Holy shit. I know now.'"

Noah then revealed that he went back home the following weekend and decided to tell his twin sister Chloe first. He said: "I can’t tell anyone else before I tell my own twin sister — she’ll kill me."

However, it wasn't easy. He added: "I was driving, and I just kept putting it off. Our house was right down the road, and she was like, ‘Why do you keep making these wrong turns?’ I was like, ‘I can’t do it, I can’t do it.’ Then we got home, and I was like, ‘Screw it.’"

Explaining how it happened, he said: "She was ecstatic. She said that she would’ve hated the idea of me marrying another girl and having to compete with that girl for my attention. The fact that now it’ll be a guy, she was like, ‘Oh, he’ll be my best friend.'"

Noah's comments have led to some criticism on social media with people questioning how Chloe reacted. However, others are now rushing to Chloe's defence and calling out anyone leaving mean comments on Chloe's social media posts.

One person tweeted: "Man I feel bad for Noah, the full interview is really good, him being very open about his journey with his sexuality and all anyone wants to talk about is some random corny comment his sister probably made in five seconds."

Another wrote: "People acting like this is such a bizarre thing to say…she’s just a teenage girl afraid of losing her brother to someone else…"

As it stands, Noah and Chloe are yet to comment further on the quotes. We shall update you if they do.

