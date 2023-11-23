North West brutally drags Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit in front of the designer

23 November 2023, 12:08

North West sings Drunk In Love with Kim Kardashian before Beyoncé show

By Katie Louise Smith

"I like the pearls... I just don’t like that it looks like from the dollar store."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Give North West her own Fashion Police series NOW.

Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter featured heavily in the latest episode of The Kardashians as we finally saw the behind-the-scenes of Kim, Kendall and Kylie at the 2023 Met Gala.

Kim brought North along with her as she prepared to walk the carpet at the iconic event, but she quickly started to regret it when North started voicing her very strong opinions about her custom Schiaparelli.

Not only did North brutally tell Kim how much she disliked her Met Gala look (in front of the designer, no less!!), she also lit up Pete Davidson with a burn that Joan Rivers herself would have been proud of.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian says North West styled her siblings for Vogue because the original outfits were "boring"

North West brutally roasts Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit in front of the designer
North West brutally roasts Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit in front of the designer. Picture: Disney+, Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In the episode, Kim is seen making a few last minute edits to her Met Gala look, alongside Schiaparelli's creative director and the designer behind Kim's incredible pearl dress, Daniel Roseberry.

It was at this point where Kim made her first fatal error: Asking North what she thought about the dress.

Kim warned Daniel that North is a very critical person, and true enough, the youngster ended up dragging the custom look in front of the man himself. Here's everything North thought was wrong with the dress:

  • "There’s way too much gaps in the pearls."
  • "It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped."
  • "It's looking, like... beachy."
  • "The pearls look fake."

It was the pearl comment that prompted Kim to interrupt her critiques, replying: "I think you're wrong here. These are very expensive, real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls."

But North wasn’t having it, adding: "I like the pearls... I just don’t like that it looks like from the dollar store." OUCH.

"This is my worst nightmare come to life," Daniel tells the camera. "It’s like I’m being Punk'd. The night before the Met, getting read for filth by a nine-year-old."

Kim Kardashian's 2023 Met Gala outfit got roasted by North West
Kim Kardashian's 2023 Met Gala outfit got roasted by North West. Picture: Getty

Later in the episode, on the day of the event, Kim pleaded with North to go easy on her, to which North replied: "I am. I’m not gonna lie. But I won’t say it at all, if you don’t want me to but I’m not gonna lie."

Kim also shared that she was trying to teach North how to give constructive criticism and critiques without hurting people's feelings.

"There’s a way to be honest and not hurt people’s feelings," Kim said. "So, I want you to learn that because there’s a way to say, 'You know, I might not love that.'"

North's response: "You know, I might not like your necklace, or your outfit, but I'm just trying to support you because you know, whatever you like, you know."

Thankfully, North did put the savage comments away and told Kim that she looked beautiful when the full look was pulled together.

North West drops brutal critique about Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look in front of the designer
North West drops brutal critique about Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look in front of the designer. Picture: Disney+

And if you're wondering what North thought of everyone's outfits? The episode also includes an incredible scene where North sits down with a bowl of popcorn and rates everyone's looks. Here are her Toots and Boots of the event:

  • Yung Miami: "She's pretty! It's just, stop copying, my mom, with those pearls!!!”
  • La La Anthony: "I love La La’s outfit, shout out to her."
  • Unidentified male attendee wearing blue: "What the heck is he wearing? You wanna stand out and everything, but BLUE?"
  • Paris Hilton: "Paris Hilton! Shout out to Paris Hilton! Paris Hilton is the best!"
  • Kim and Kylie: "These are my favourite looks, if you could tell."
  • Kendall Jenner: "Kendall looks so good."
  • Jared Leto: "Cringe."

And finally, Pete Davidson? "Hate it. You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station."

