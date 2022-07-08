North West waves "STOP" sign at paparazzi constantly taking her photo

Kim Kardashian has shared a video of her daughter North West holding up a "STOP" sign at photographers taking her picture.

In case you didn't know, North West has officially been crowned Paris Haute Couture Week's best dressed celeb. The nine-year-old has been on a work trip to the French capital with her mother and grandmother Kris Jenner, and she's been serving look after look after look.

From her edgy Balenciaga Crocs to her ridiculously cool pinstripe ensemble for the Jean Paul Gaultier show, North is truly an It girl. But although little North is always camera-ready, she actually doesn't like having her photo taken all the time.

Kim recently shared a video of North sitting front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier show holding up a handwritten sign that read "STOP".

North West waves "STOP" sign at paparazzi constantly taking her photo. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram, @KimKardashian via Twitter

The SKIMS founder then explained why she attended the event armed with a sign on Twitter. She tweeted: "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…."

This hasn't been the first time North has protested having her photo taken, though. In another video from her Paris trip, North was caught by paps while leaving dinner with her friend Ryan Romulus (who is the daughter of Kim's friend Tracy Romulus). "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" North asked them.

In response, the photographers continued taking their photo while on shouted back: "Because you’re so famous. We love you, North!"

For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂🫶🏼🫣 pic.twitter.com/29F26ooy8A — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022

Exactly it’s too much… it’s already hard enough to be a child of famous people. Photographing children without their parents/consent is weird — Claire Nelson (@claire__marita) July 6, 2022

People have noted that although Kim has made a name for herself in the spotlight, it's a little strange that photographers won't leave North alone.

One person said: "Wtf this is so fucked up waiting to take pics of little girls."

While another tweeted: "So fkn weird that these paparazzi are just waiting outside with their cameras to take pictures of kids lol."

