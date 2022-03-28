Jaden Smith shares reaction after Will Smith goes viral for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

By Katie Louise Smith

In a now-deleted tweet, Jaden reacted to his father's Oscar win, saying: “My Dads Speech Made Me Cry”.

Jaden Smith responded to his dad Will Smith's Academy Award victory speech on social media, shortly after the shocking moment that occurred between Will and presenter Chris Rock live on stage.

In case you missed it, Will Smith went viral at the Oscars last night (Mar 27). Despite finally taking home the award for Best Actor (for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard), Will's victory was overshadowed by an earlier moment when he slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

While presenting, Chris made a gag about Jada (who has hair loss and alopecia) and she appeared visibly annoyed after it was delivered. Seconds later, Will got up, walked towards Chris on stage and slapped him across the face before returning to his seat.

Many people watching in the auditorium and at home thought it was scripted, but after Will shouted "Leave my wife's name out of your f*cking mouth" back at Chris, who looked quite taken aback still standing on stage, they quickly realised it was real.

People on Twitter immediately began making jokes and posting hot takes about the incident. And it wasn't long until Jaden Smith shared his reaction to his father's night on social media either.

Shortly after the ceremony ended, Jaden shared a tweet reading: "And That’s How We Do It"

Many have taken Jaden's tweet as a direct reference to his father slapping Chris Rock over the joke about his mother Jada. Based on the timestamp, however, it appears as though Jaden could have actually tweeted it shortly after Will won the Best Actor Oscar. Jaden's tweet came one hour after Will's name was announced as the winner of his category.

Jaden also later shared a tweet directly referencing Will's emotional Oscar speech. The now-deleted photo was accompanied by a caption that read: “My Dads Speech Made Me Cry”.

In his speech, a tearful Will Smith apologised to the Academy and to his fellow nominees, also adding: "I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, and you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that‘s OK."

He continued: "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

Will Smith poses with his Oscar alongside his family at the Vanity Fair party. Picture: Getty

Shortly after the ceremony, the Smith family all walked the carpet together at Vanity Fair's after party.

The LAPD also confirmed that Chris Rock had not pressed charges against Will Smith. In a statement, they said: "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."