Paul Rudd’s son Jack is going viral because he sounds exactly like Paul Rudd

By Katie Louise Smith

Paul Rudd might be the Marvel man of the moment thanks to the release of his latest MCU outing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but he's currently going viral for a whole different reason.

If you only tuned into the Super Bowl on Sunday night (Feb 12) to see the Rihanna concert and didn't stick around to watch the rest of the game, you may have missed Paul Rudd making a little cameo in a post-game interview. A clip from that interview has now gone viral on TikTok but it's not Paul who is getting all the attention, it's his son Jack.

Why? Because Jack literally looks and sounds like a carbon copy of Paul.

17-year-old Jack accompanied Paul to the Super Bowl in support of the Kansas City Chiefs. After the team's win, the pair were interviewed by FOX Sports: NFL.

Paul, who is a longtime Chiefs fan, spoke first, before the reporter asked what Jack thought of the game. The pair were full of praise for the players and the team but the main talking point? People on social media could not believe how much Jack sounds exactly like Paul.

From the cadence of his voice right down to the pauses he takes between sentences, if you close your eyes and listen to the clip, it pretty much sounds like Paul is still the one talking.

"I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing... I cannot believe he is a real person." 🤣



Paul Rudd and his son Jack were giddy after the @Chiefs Super Bowl win ⬇️ @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/D2xrDUBDLX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

The clip also made its way to TikTok where it's gone viral in multiple different videos. One video, shared by @duhchiefs, has been viewed over 6.3 million likes, over 850,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people who just can't believe how alike they are.

"Jack is more like Paul Rudd than Paul is," one user wrote, with another responding: "Not even just the sound of the voice. Literally down to the exact cadence; the WAY he says things is exactly the same."

"He looks like a random kid doing an insanely accurate Paul Rudd impression," another added, while a fourth person joked, "Paul Rudd has been doing a Jack Rudd impression and we didn’t even know it."

People even noticed the way they were both standing with their arms folded, swaying as they were talking was exactly the same. Identical.

Look at them! Who'd have thought?! NOT ME!