Paul Rudd’s son Jack is going viral because he sounds exactly like Paul Rudd

15 February 2023, 15:47

By Katie Louise Smith

"Not even just the sound of the voice. Literally down to the exact cadence; the WAY he says things is exactly the same."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Rudd might be the Marvel man of the moment thanks to the release of his latest MCU outing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but he's currently going viral for a whole different reason.

If you only tuned into the Super Bowl on Sunday night (Feb 12) to see the Rihanna concert and didn't stick around to watch the rest of the game, you may have missed Paul Rudd making a little cameo in a post-game interview. A clip from that interview has now gone viral on TikTok but it's not Paul who is getting all the attention, it's his son Jack.

Why? Because Jack literally looks and sounds like a carbon copy of Paul.

Paul Rudd and son Jack go viral for their post- Super Bowl interview
Paul Rudd and son Jack go viral for their post- Super Bowl interview. Picture: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

17-year-old Jack accompanied Paul to the Super Bowl in support of the Kansas City Chiefs. After the team's win, the pair were interviewed by FOX Sports: NFL.

Paul, who is a longtime Chiefs fan, spoke first, before the reporter asked what Jack thought of the game. The pair were full of praise for the players and the team but the main talking point? People on social media could not believe how much Jack sounds exactly like Paul.

From the cadence of his voice right down to the pauses he takes between sentences, if you close your eyes and listen to the clip, it pretty much sounds like Paul is still the one talking.

The clip also made its way to TikTok where it's gone viral in multiple different videos. One video, shared by @duhchiefs, has been viewed over 6.3 million likes, over 850,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people who just can't believe how alike they are.

"Jack is more like Paul Rudd than Paul is," one user wrote, with another responding: "Not even just the sound of the voice. Literally down to the exact cadence; the WAY he says things is exactly the same."

"He looks like a random kid doing an insanely accurate Paul Rudd impression," another added, while a fourth person joked, "Paul Rudd has been doing a Jack Rudd impression and we didn’t even know it."

People even noticed the way they were both standing with their arms folded, swaying as they were talking was exactly the same. Identical.

Look at them! Who'd have thought?! NOT ME!

WATCH: Lockwood & Co. cast interview each other

Latest Celebrity News

Billie EIlish says she feels "very hated and disliked"

Billie EIlish says she feels "very hated and disliked"

Billie Eilish

Joshua Bassett sparks concern after getting baptised at anti-LGBTQ+ church

Joshua Bassett sparks concern after getting baptised at anti-LGBTQ+ church

Selena Gomez's best friend Raquelle Stevens claps back at documentary backlash

Selena Gomez's best friend Raquelle Stevens claps back at documentary backlash

Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called out for son’s Astroworld birthday party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called out for son’s Astroworld birthday party

Travis Scott

Latto banned from selling used underwear on eBay after fan bid $90,000

Latto banned from selling used underwear on eBay after fan bid $90,000

Pedro Pascal admits he looks at fan accounts of himself to cheer him up

Pedro Pascal admits to looking at fan accounts of himself when he's feeling down

Trending on PopBuzz

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

When does You season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix?

You season 4 part 2 release date: When do the next episodes come out on Netflix?

You

Bella Ramsey says The Last of Us fans made fun of her head shape when she was cast as Ellie

Bella Ramsey says The Last of Us fans made fun of her head shape when she was cast as Ellie

The Last of Us

Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland is officially in the works now

Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland is officially in the works now

News

You fans are convinced Joe is imagining his relationship with Rhys

You season 4 theory suggests Joe is 'imagining' Rhys

You

You season 4: Who is the photographer? Fans have several theories

Who is the photographer in You season 4? Fans have several theories

You