Pedro Pascal’s "violent" Starbucks order has gone viral and it’s so chaotic

16 March 2023, 13:05

By Katie Louise Smith

"This is chaotic but somehow exactly what I figured he’d order."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The internet may be collectively thirsty for Pedro Pascal, but you know what he's thirsty for? An absolutely insane amount of caffeine, apparently.

Every week, The Mandalorian superstar goes viral on social media for something. Whether it's his hilarious interviews, his adorable friendship with The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey or just general thirst, it's truly Pedro szn on everyone's timelines.

Over the past few weeks, the actor gone again viral thanks to a TikTok shared by user @alexafromspace that revealed what Pedro's coffee order is – and it's really not for the faint-hearted.

Pedro Pascal's Starbucks order has gone viral
Pedro Pascal's Starbucks order has gone viral. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, @alexafromspace via TikTok

After running into the actor in New York City, @alexafromspace shared a short video of her interaction with him. That immediately went viral because, obviously, Pedro? Out on the street? In real life? Chatting to fans? Slay and yaasss!

Then, fans quickly spotted that his coffee order was on full display as he held onto his Venti Starbucks cup. After the comment section was flooded by people wanting to know what the label said, another TikTok zero-ing in on the label went viral.

His order? An iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and six shots. SIX! SHOTS!

In the comments, one user clarified: "For anyone who doesn’t speak Starbucks this is just straight espresso shots over ice with nothing in it."

The reactions then started rolling in, with one person shook to their core: "SIX SHOTS OF ESPRESSO AND NOTHING ELSE???" Another added: "That is a violent amount of coffee". A third was imply concerned for Pedro, asking: "is his HEART OKAY!?"

General consensus? "This is chaotic but somehow exactly what I figured he’d order."

If you're thinking of heading to Starbucks to try The Pedro™, it's probably not a good idea... especially if you're not a hard-core, regular caffeine drinker.

The daily recommended caffeine intake for the average person is around 400mg. A Starbucks quad espresso (4 shots) contains around 300mg of caffeine. Assuming Pedro's order contains two more shots, that's gonna be a loooot of caffeine in one go.

Just get a decaf version, babes.

WATCH: Scream 6 cast take on The Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz

Latest Celebrity News

Aaron Taylor Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's new Calvin Klein ad sends the internet into thirsty chaos

Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber

Bella Hadid slams allegations that she went on a "coke bender" with Hailey Bieber

Madison Beer says it's wrong for boys to like other girls' pictures in a relationship

Madison Beer says it's wrong for boyfriends to like other girls' Instagram pictures

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach denies feud rumours after announcing retirement

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach denies feud rumours after announcing retirement

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens' Oscars encounter goes viral on social media

Vanessa Hudgens appears to respond after "awkward" Austin Butler Oscars encounter goes viral
Miley Cyrus Muddy Feet lyrics: Are they about Liam Hemsworth cheating?

Miley Cyrus fans think she accuses Liam Hemsworth of cheating in her Muddy Feet lyrics

Miley Cyrus

Trending on PopBuzz

Shadow and Bone season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailer and news about the Netflix show

Shadow and Bone season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailer and news about the Netflix show

News

Yara Shadidi as Tinkerbell

Yara Shahidi responds amid racist backlash over her playing Tinkerbell

News

Is Mal a Grisha in Shadow and Bone?

Does Mal have Grisha powers in Shadow and Bone? Here's what happens in the books

News

Shadow and Bone: Grisha powers explained

Shadow and Bone: All the Grisha powers explained

News

The Little Mermaid trailer reveals first look at Flounder and Sebastian

People are losing it over Flounder and Sebastian in The Little Mermaid trailer

News

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island