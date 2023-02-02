Pedro Pascal admits to looking at fan accounts of himself when he's feeling down

By Katie Louise Smith

When asked what his favourite account is, Pedro responded, "It's called 'Pedro Pascal Fan Account'," before cracking up.

Pedro Pascal is – and I cannot stress this enough - thee moment. From The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, to everything else in between, Pedro has been one of the internet's favourite people for some time now – as well as everyone's current number one celebrity crush. (Those Joel Miller thirst tweets? OUT of control!)

It's probably fair to say that over the past few weeks, the majority of us may have stumbled onto or maybe even followed a handful of Pedro Pascal stan accounts on social media. But it turns out that the man himself also apparently enjoys scrolling through Pedro Pascal stan accounts.

In a 2022 Lie Detector Test with Vanity Fair, Pedro admitted to some pretty hilarious truths. The first (and perhaps most important) is that he thinks he's a bigger "daddy" than Oscar Isaac, the second is that he agrees that he's a heartthrob. The third? He visits Pedro Pascal fan accounts when he's feeling down about himself.

Pedro Pascal admits he looks at fan accounts of himself to cheer him up. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Vanity Fair via YouTube

After being strapped up to the machine, Pedro had a load of very serious questions thrown his way, including: "Do you ever look at Instagram accounts devoted to you being a heartthrob when you're feeling down?"

Pedro quickly throws a nervous glance to the side before realising that there's no way he can hide from the lie detector. He smirks and then confesses, "Yes, I do," before bursting into a fully belly laugh.

When asked what his favourite account is, Pedro responded, "It's called 'Pedro Pascal Fan Account'," before cracking up again.

Earlier this year, at the premiere of The Last of Us, Pedro also responded to the "Daddy" moniker that the internet has lovingly bestowed upon him in an interview with ET Online.

Reacting to a thirst tweet reading, "I call Pedro Pascal a DILF and think he's my cool slutty father," Pedro laughed and said: "I am your cool slutty daddy".

Iconic, tbh. Slay. And yaaaaas.

