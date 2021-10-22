Penn Badgley and Cardi B just became unexpected besties and I'm so obsessed

By Katie Louise Smith

"Penn Badgley and Cardi B changing their profile pics to each other is literally killing me???"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Everyone loves a good unexpected friendship between two celebrities, right? Lizzo and Chris Evans? Obsessed. Jennifer Lawrence and Kris Jenner? Also obsessed. Well, a brand new unexpected pair of celebrity besties has now arrived and guess what? We are once again OB-sessed.

Cardi B and Penn Badgley have been engaging in a hilarious back and forth on Twitter this week, with the 'Up' rapper losing it after she found out that the Joe Goldberg actor knew who she was.

As a result, the two have now switched Twitter profile pictures, and Netflix have even started a petition to get Cardi to appear in You season 4.

Penn Badgley and Cardi B swap profile pictures on Twitter. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

It all started when Cardi quote-tweeted a viral clip of Penn doing interviews after the release of You season 1, where he praised Cardi's authentic relationship with social media and spoke about how much he admired her.

Cardi wrote: "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!. Yoooo like I’m famous famous."

Cardi's tweet went viral and managed to reach Penn himself, who then responded to Cardi with a simple, "I-"

OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021

Shortly after that brief exchange, Penn then changed his Twitter profile picture to an image of Cardi.

She then responded with a video of a young child asking "is that me?!", before switching her profile picture to a shot of Joe Goldberg peeping out the window.

Penn Badgley and Cardi B swap profile pictures on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

The official You Netflix account even got involved, changing their profile picture to an image of Cardi wearing a blue baseball cap just like Joe. Netflix's main account also played into the whole thing by starting a petition to get Cardi to appear in You season 4.

Clocking their new bio, Cardi pitched a storyline about how she could show up in the next season, and honestly... it kinda slaps.

If you've already watched the end of You season 3, you'll know that Joe Goldberg ends up leaving the U.S. and moving to Paris. Cardi's idea involves her being at Paris Fashion Week, shutting it down, minding her own business, before turning around and... there's Joe.

So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU



Ok finish it off @netflix 😌 pic.twitter.com/Y0TEKwlPbQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 21, 2021

Fans can't get enough of the interaction and apparent newfound friendship. One user has even suggested the two star in a remake of The Nanny, with Cardi as Fran Fine and Penn as Mr. Sheffield.

Cardi in You season 4? The Nanny remake? MAKE IT HAPPEN!

Penn Badgley and Cardi B staning each other is the energy I needed today — It was Samantha All Along. 🪄 (@shebrooklynbad) October 20, 2021

penn badgley and cardi b changing their profile pics to each other is literally killing me??? pic.twitter.com/EcVCJ4poTV — Jay Davis ✨ Illustrator BB (@wooloverwater) October 20, 2021

Might need this as my new header pic.twitter.com/Os27JfvM3U — Katie Porter's Spooky Szn Whiteboard 👻 (@hautePJones) October 20, 2021

Cardi B and Penn Badgley for the Nanny reboot. She’s Fran and he’s Mr. Sheffield. pic.twitter.com/zQ9apcnlcr — Caroline Renard (@sankofa_bird) October 20, 2021

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.