Pete Davidson branded Kim Kardashian's name onto his chest so it will leave a scar

By Katie Louise Smith

Kim revealed that Pete has a couple of tattoos dedicated to her, including 'My girl is a lawyer' etched onto his collarbone.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially official, and Pete has commemorated the new relationship by getting Kim's name written on his chest – but not the way you'd expect.

In case you missed it, Pete Davidson's friend 'leaked' a series of messages between Pete and Kanye West earlier this week. Those messages included a picture that Pete sent to Kanye from Kim's bed. The shirtless picture of Pete then sparked huge conversation after several people clocked the word 'Kim' etched onto his chest.

Kim has now explained while chatting to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show that it's not actually a tattoo... it's a branding. Like, a literal brand. Pete has had Kim's name burned into his skin.

Kim Kardashian revealed Pete got her name branded onto his skin. Picture: The Ellen Show via YouTube, @davesirus via Instagram

When asked about the tattoo by Ellen, Kim revealed all about how her name ended up on Pete's chest.

"Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got. But the Kim one isn't a tattoo, it's actually a branding. Like, a branding. Because– Let me explain it, because he wanted to do something that was really different."

She continued: "The first tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, soo cute, thank you, oh my god.' The second, whatever, I'm like, 'Oh, cute,' but that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life. So I was like, 'Is it special?'"

This was Ellen's face in reaction to Kim's comments, by the way. For added effect.

Ellen reacts to Kim revealing Pete literally burned her name into his chest. Picture: The Ellen Show

Kim then confirmed that Pete has "a few" tattoos in tribute to her, but only divulged on a couple of specifics: "The branding is my name. The other ones are like cutesy things. I think my favourite one, it says [on his collar bone], 'My girl is a lawyer.' That one's really cute."

Ellen then steered the conversation back to the branding, asking if Pete had really burned himself with a hot iron rod in order to achieve the whole thing. Yes, he really did, apparently.

Kim explained: "I just think he was like, I want something that's there that I can't rid of, because he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he's like, 'I don't wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as like a scar on me.'"

Who said romance was dead!?

