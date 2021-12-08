Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly strip and open up about their penis size on livestream

By Sam Prance

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly discussed their packages on an Instagram Live.

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly have just posed in their underwear together and discussed their *whispers* penises.

It's no secret that there has been much discourse and speculation about the size of Pete Davidson's package. Back in 2019, Ariana Grande, who was dating Pete at the time, let slip that the BDE rumours may be true. She responded to a fan asking about the length of her song 'Pete Davidson' by tweeting: "Like 10 inches... oh fuck ... I mean ... like a lil over a minute."

Now, Pete has stripped and opened up about the real size of his appendage in an Instagram Live with Machine Gun Kelly.

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly strip and open up about their penis size on livestream. Picture: @machinegunkelly via Instagram

Yes. You heard that correctly. On Monday night (Wed 8), Pete and MGK started posing with each other in their Calvins in an Instagram livestream. Pete kicked things off by describing Kelly’s bulge saying: "Nice stuff, by the way. I get it now... good for you. Good for you, dog." MGK replied: "I would’ve put an extra two socks in there and blew the world’s mind."

Pete then opened up about his own package size. He said: "I’m not really a grower or a shower. It’s actually the same small and hard. It’s actually a scientific wonder. I hope everyone’s horny at home." Finally, Kelly asked Pete if the BDE rumours, and Pete replied: "That’s insanely embarrassing but it’s true."

Pete and MGK also began posing with their crotches right in front of the camera.

So, there we have it. Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly both have big penises apparently. Make of that what you will.

