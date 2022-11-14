Pete Davidson told his SNL co-star Jay Pharoah how big his penis actually is

By Sam Prance

Jay Pharoah has let slip the actual size of Pete Davidson's penis.

Pete Davidson has told Jay Pharoah exactly how big his penis actually is following years of rumours that he's well-endowed.

You don't have to be a Pete Davidson fan to know that he allegedly has a very big penis. Back in 2018, Pete was named the unofficial face of BDE (Big Dick Energy) after he began dating Ariana Grande and people assumed that he was gifted in the penis department. Ariana even alluded to it multiple times herself, and Pete's penis has since inspired a real-life sex toy.

How big is Pete Davidson's penis though? Well, Pete's former SNL co-star Jay Pharoah has just let slip the size of it.

Pete Davidson reveals how big his penis actually is to Jay Pharoah. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Jay Pharoah revealed that Pete confirmed how big his penis is when Jay was asking him how he is so successful when it comes to dating famous women. Over the course of the past few years alone, Pete has had high profile relationships with Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Kaia Gerber as well as Ariana.

Jay then revealed that Pete said it was the size of his penis that made him so popular. He said: "He told me what it was: It's his endowment. He confirmed it.... He was like, 'Yeah bro, it's like nine inches'... I was like, 'Oh snap, we're twins. That's crazy! " Well, there we have it."

However, Jay was then quick to praise Pete and reveal that he has many other qualities: "I think Pete is just a sweet dude. He's sweet, he's vulnerable, he's not trying to put on, you know."

Pete actually discussed the size of his penis previously in an Instagram live with Machine Gun Kelly. He said: "I’m not really a grower or a shower. It’s actually the same small and hard. It’s actually a scientific wonder. I hope everyone’s horny at home."

When MGK asked Pete if the BDE rumours are true, Pete replied: "That’s insanely embarrassing but it’s true."

